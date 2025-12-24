Matthew Judge Headshot

Matthew Judge

News Writer, Match Reporter

Bio: From an early age football was all I cared about, and so I was desperate to try and write about it. I’ve developed other interests as I’ve gotten older, of course, but my love for the world’s most popular sport hasn’t dwindled. I mostly report on men’s and women’s club football, though I also cover international tournaments as well. I’ve had the fortune of covering the beautiful game for a number of different organisations, from several press boxes, and long may that continue.

My Football Story: As a child I spent all of my money on football. Whether it was packs of trading cards hoping to get that elusive shiny I needed, or miniature football figures and discarding the chocolate that came with them. I used to collect half-and-half scarves as well. Yes, I know, I know, but they were not just any scarves, they were special half-and-half scarves featuring teams competing in the old UEFA Cup. Well, they were special to me anyway! 

Areas of Expertise: 

• Premier League, English Football League, WSL, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga

• Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup

• World Cup, European Championship

My Favourite Footballing Memory: Marcell Jansen retiring at the age of just 29 after being released by Hamburg in 2015. He could have carried on playing, earning a good salary, but he didn’t want to represent another club after Hamburg.

My All-Time XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Ricardo Carvalho, Paolo Maldini, Leighton Baines; Andrea Pirlo, Marcos Senna; Dusan Tadic, Kaka, Morten Gamst Pedersen; Antonio Di Natale

Articles by Matthew Judge
  8. Estevao Liam DelapGetty/Goal
    ChelseaEstevao

    Chelsea receive Estevao & Delap boost ahead of Villa clash

    Chelsea have received a huge boost ahead of their crunch Premier League clash with Aston Villa after manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Estevao and Liam Delap are both available for Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking to stretch their three-match unbeaten streak when they lock horns with Unai Emery’s visitors, who have won their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.

  1. FBL-KOR-FC SEOUL-LINGARDAFP
    J. LingardManchester United

    Ex-Man Utd ace Lingard 'open' to opportunities in January

    Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard says he is “open” to new opportunities in the January transfer window as he looks to continue his playing career following an emotional departure from FC Seoul earlier this month. The England international has opened up about the “strong legacy” he has left behind in South Korea following his near two-year spell in Asia.

  2. Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    ChelseaA. Garnacho

    Chelsea star Garnacho criticised for 'really nasty' tackle

    Alejandro Garnacho was fortunate not to receive a red card for a “really nasty” tackle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, according to the Magpies’ former goalkeeper Shay Given. The Argentina winger avoided receiving his marching orders in a game full of contentious moments, with Toon boss Eddie Howe criticising the match officials after the full-time whistle.

  8. Swansea 2-1 WrexhamGOAL
    WrexhamSwansea

    Okonkwo makes howler as Swansea down Wrexham in derby

    Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo made a last-gasp howler as Swansea City came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 Championship victory over Wrexham in the Welsh derby on Friday evening. Second-half strikes from Zan Vipotnik and Adam Idah helped Vitor Matos' side secure the bragging rights after Phil Parkinson's visitors had taken the lead thanks to an own goal from defender Cameron Burgess.

  10. FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-ARSENALAFP
    M. ArtetaD. Moyes

    Moyes reveals hilarious story about 'moaner' Arteta

    Everton boss David Moyes shared a hilarious insight into what it was like to manage “moaner” Mikel Arteta ahead of their reunion on the touchline this weekend. The Scot has opened up about coaching the Spaniard during his playing days, while jokingly criticising how the now-Arsenal gaffer conducts his transfer business, having lost Declan Rice to his protege while he was in charge of West Ham United.

