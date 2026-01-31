Goal.com
Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: It's barmy at the Bridge! Blues miraculously recover from first-half abomination as history-making Enzo Fernandez winner saves Liam Rosenior's bacon

Chelsea recovered to win a Premier League match from two goals down for the first time in their history as Enzo Fernandez's strike in stoppage time broke West Ham hearts in a dramatic 3-2 victory for the hosts at Stamford Bridge. The Blues recovered from a woeful opening 45 minutes to cancel out Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville's first-half strikes and hand manager Liam Rosenior a sixth win from his opening seven games in charge.

With no stalemates having been produced in the previous 14 meetings between the two teams, goals were expected in west London and it was West Ham who took the lead when Bowen’s dangerous cross bypassed everyone inside the Chelsea box and nestled into the far corner. And West Ham were soon in dreamland when the England international slipped in the electric Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose cutback was blasted home by the in-form Summerville to double his side’s lead as the angry Chelsea faithful started booing after just 36 minutes.

Looking to quickly get his side back into the game, Rosenior hooked Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho at half-time - with all three players having produced dreadful performances in the opening 45 minutes - and brought on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro. And two of those substitutions combined when Fofana’s superb cross was headed home by Pedro for his fifth goal in his last four games, before Chelsea levelled the score 13 minutes later when Cucurella bundled home from close range.

As Chelsea continued to push in search of a winner, they received a huge stroke of luck when West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo somehow hit the post from just a few yards out as the Frenchman passed up a glorious chance to cause a major upset in SW6. And West Ham were made to rue that missed opportunity as Fernandez latched onto Pedro’s brilliant cutback late on as Chelsea completed a remarkable comeback. 

To make matters worse for Nuno Espirito Santo's visitors, Todibo was then sent off for grabbing Chelsea forward Pedro by the throat following a late melee between both sets of players.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    While Bowen's cross flew past him and into the back of the net, the goalkeeper can be excused to an extent as Pablo's flying boot served to put him off. And, to be fair, as the Hammers continued to push forward in search of more goals he stood up to the test between the sticks.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    While West Ham dominated down the left, the right-back was largely untested on the opposite side. Going forward, however, he played a key role in Chelsea's second, heading the ball across the face of goal before Cucurella slotted home from close range.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Part of a Chelsea backline that had never previously started together, the defender made a crucial block to prevent West Ham going 3-0 up before half-time.

    Benoit Badiashile (4/10):

    Handed a chance to impress at the heart of defence, the centre-back was really shaky as West Ham's front two proved to be a real handful. Unsurprisingly, he was hooked at half-time.

    Jorrel Hato (3/10):

    The left-back was absolutely slaughtered by Wan-Bissaka and Bowen down the left, repeatedly failing to stop crosses at source. However, he was offered no help by Garnacho, with the pair substituted after a sorry opening 45 minutes.

  Midfield

    Midfield

    Enzo Fernandez (8/10):

    Starting with the captain's armband as Reece James sat on the bench, the midfielder always showed for the ball as he continually got Chelsea going in midfield. And the 25-year-old then scored his eighth league goal of the season as Rosenior's men completed a historic comeback late on.

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    In an early sign of what was to come for Chelsea in the first half, the midfielder easily lost possession as West Ham drove forward with intent. However, the Ecuador international recovered after the break, almost finding the back of the net with a fierce effort from distance.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Returning to the startling lineup, the midfielder tried his best to get Chelsea ticking in the final third. And for the most part, he did, particularly in the second half.

  Attack

    Attack

    Jamie Gittens (N/A):

    The winger came off worse in a challenge with Summerville, leading to him being replaced by Neto after just 26 minutes of action.

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    After failing to get any service for 55 minutes, the striker finally had a sniff at goal but he failed to hit the target from Cucurella's low cross. And the 22-year-old proved to be a nuisance in the build-up to his team-mate's goal, tussling hard with West Ham's Max Kilman.

    Alejandro Garnacho (3/10):

    With Badiashile and Hato needing help as West Ham flourished down Chelsea's left, the winger refused to track back time and time again. He was deservedly subbed off at half-time having continuously given the ball away.

  Subs & Manager

    Subs & Manager

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Replacing Jamie Gittens just before the half-hour mark, before being switched to the left to replace Garnacho, the winger put in a far better shift defensively down that flank. And the Portugal ace then played in the cross which brought about Chelsea's second.

    Wesley Fofana (7/10):

    Introduced for the second half, the France international got the memo at half-time, injecting plenty of urgency as his forward run and cross brought about Pedro's header.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    Slotting in at left-back in place of Hato, the Spain defender drove forward with real purpose as Chelsea looked to turn the game on its head in the second half. And the 27-year-old got his just rewards as he bagged Chelsea's second after 70 minutes.

    Joao Pedro (8/10):

    Looking to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form, the forward reduced the arrears as he guided Fofana's magnificent cross beyond West Ham's Alphonse Areola. The Brazil forward then popped up with the crucial assist for Fernandez's late, late winner.

    Reece James (N/A):

    With just nine minutes of normal time left to play, the skipper was brought on as Chelsea pushed for the winner.

    Liam Rosenior (6/10):

    With Chelsea suffering from a major lack of fluency in the first half, the manager was to blame for making too many changes (SEVEN) from the Napoli game. However, the Englishman corrected his mistake at half-time, with substitutes Fofana, Cucurella and Pedro proving to be the difference makers for Chelsea.

