Kiplagat Sang

News contributor

Biography: I studied journalism at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and began writing for an East Africa digital publication, exclusively delivering content on the Kenya Premier League from 2016 to 2019. From March 2019, I joined GOAL Kenya as a writer, where, again, I mostly focused on KPL and the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. In 2020 my mandate was extended to cover the Premier Soccer League of South Africa. After a three year hiatus from 2022 to 2025 I rejoined GOAL to exclusively cover the PSL, Bafana Bafana, and CAF competitions.

My football story: I once thought I would be a lifelong Manchester United football fan, but with time, I have discovered that was a teenager's dream. Nowadays, only Yanga SC gives me headaches and heartaches.

Areas of Expertise:

Premier Soccer League

CAF Champions League

CAF Confederation Cup

African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Favourite football memory: In 2005, I was one of the best centre-backs in school games, and this made me think, for a moment, that I was national team material. I innocently thought I would partner Phillip Opiyo or Zablon Amanaka as one of the Harambee Stars' centre-backs. It later turned out that it was just an innocent dream and that I was not even good at playing football. But the dream was achieved in a different way: using the pen to tell football stories. I consider it a dream achieved, though, because it is all about football!