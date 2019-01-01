カンナヴァーロ、中国代表監督兼任を断念「クラブに専念したい」…リッピ前監督が復帰へ
中国代表の暫定監督を務めていたファビオ・カンナヴァーロが28日、インスタグラムを更新し、代表指揮官の続投を断念したことを報告した。イタリア紙『コリエレ・デロ・スポルト』などが伝えている。
2006年のドイツ・ワールドカップ王者であるカンナヴァーロは3月、当時の恩師であるマルチェロ・リッピ前中国代表監督の補佐の下で中国代表の暫定監督に就任すると、3月末に開催されたチャイナカップのタイ戦およびウズベキスタン戦に臨んだ。しかし成績はいずれも0-1と敗れ、0勝2敗に終わっていた。正式監督としてのオファーについては、大会終了後に検討される運びとなっていたが、カンナヴァーロが自ら辞退を申し入れた。理由としては、広州恒大監督との兼任が困難であることを挙げている。
「数年前から私を受け入れてくれている国へ敬意を示すためにも、中国代表監督の座の辞退を表明しなければならないと感じた。中国で最も重要な2チームの指揮官として、私のことを検討してくれた中国サッカー協会および広州恒大に感謝したい。だが2チームでの任務を引き受けることにより、家族と過ごす時間がかなり削られてしまう」
「クラブチームに専念したいという私の意思は、1カ月以上前にクラブに伝えていた。広州恒大での指導に専念し、毎日、情熱とプロ意識を持って取り組んで行くことで、中国の若手選手たちの成長に貢献していきたい。2022年カタールW杯を目指す中国代表の幸運を祈っている。みんな、ありがとう」
🇮🇹. Per rispetto del paese che da alcuni anni mi ospita sento il dovere di comunicare la rinuncia all’incarico di allenatore della nazionale cinese di Calcio. Voglio ringraziare il Guangzhou Evergrande e la federazione cinese per aver pensato a me come allenatore delle due squadre più importanti del paese; ma il doppio incarico mi porterebbe via troppo tempo dalla mia famiglia. Oltre un mese fa ho comunicato al mio Club la mia intenzione di dedicarmi solo alla mia squadra e ai miei giocatori Spero che continuando ad allenare solo il Guangzhou Evergrande potrò comunque contribuire alla crescita dei giovani calciatori cinesi, lavorando giorno dopo giorno con passione e professionalità. Un grande in bocca al lupo alla Nazionale Cinese per le qualificazioni a Qatar 2022. Ancora grazie a tutti....... 🇬🇧 Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as Head Coach of the Chinese National Footbal Team. I wish to sincerely thank Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club and the Chinese Football Association for having offered me the position of the Head Coach of the two most important football teams in the country; however this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long. More than one month ago I informed my Club about my intention to dedicate my self exclusively to my squad and my players. By maintaining only the position as Head Coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, I hope to contribute to the growth of young Chinese football players, working every day with passion and professionalism . I wish the Chinese National Team all the best for the qualifications to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks again to everybody.
なお『ガゼッタ・デロ・スポルト』によれば、中国代表監督の後任には、1月のアジアカップまで2年間にわたって代表を率いたリッピの復帰が有力とみられている。交渉はすでに合意に至っており、まもなく正式発表が行われると報じられている。