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大田市民

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Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League

Besiktas target former Manchester United winger Antony

Besiktas are reportedly targeting former Manchester United winger Antony after missing out on the signing of Mohamed Salah. According to Turkish reports, the Brazilian forward could make another high-profile transfer this summer following an impressive campaign with Real Betis.

TransfersAntony
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports

Napoli step up pursuit of free agent Ceballos

Napoli have stepped up their pursuit of Dani Ceballos by submitting a formal offer to the former Real Madrid midfielder following his departure from the Spanish capital. The 30-year-old free agent is also attracting interest from Juventus and boyhood club Real Betis, but Massimiliano Allegri's side are now pushing hard to conclude a swift transfer.

TransfersD. Ceballos
Arsenal FC v Real Betis Balompie - Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal youngster Louie Copley suffers devastating ACL injury

Arsenal prospect Louie Copley has confirmed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Real Betis. The 19-year-old midfielder was forced off just minutes after coming on as a substitute at right-back, delivering a cruel setback to his hopes of breaking into Mikel Arteta's senior setup.

ArsenalL. Copley
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August 2026
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Premier League Winner Odds: Betting Preview for the 2026/27 Season
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