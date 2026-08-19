Besiktas are reportedly targeting former Manchester United winger Antony after missing out on the signing of Mohamed Salah. According to Turkish reports, the Brazilian forward could make another high-profile transfer this summer following an impressive campaign with Real Betis.
Napoli have stepped up their pursuit of Dani Ceballos by submitting a formal offer to the former Real Madrid midfielder following his departure from the Spanish capital. The 30-year-old free agent is also attracting interest from Juventus and boyhood club Real Betis, but Massimiliano Allegri's side are now pushing hard to conclude a swift transfer.
Arsenal prospect Louie Copley has confirmed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Real Betis. The 19-year-old midfielder was forced off just minutes after coming on as a substitute at right-back, delivering a cruel setback to his hopes of breaking into Mikel Arteta's senior setup.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his players were left "fuming" following a 3-1 pre-season defeat against Real Betis in Dublin. The Gunners were heavily punished for a series of defensive errors as they suffered a disappointing loss in their summer schedule.