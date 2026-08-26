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バイキング

バイキング 概要

詳細
August 2026
Champions League Qualification
バイキング badge
バイキング
VIK
3
ディナモ・ザグレブ badge
ディナモ・ザグレブ
DZG
1
終了
合計 5 - 3
エリテセリエン
バイキング badge
バイキング
VIK
オーレスン badge
オーレスン
AAL
September 2026
カップ
ブロッド badge
ブロッド
BRO
バイキング badge
バイキング
VIK
詳細

順位

エリテセリエン crestエリテセリエン

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
1ボデ/グリムト crestボデ/グリムト17132243123141
2バイキング crestバイキング17131340172340
3トロムソ crestトロムソ17104334201434
4モルデ crestモルデ178363226627
5リレストレム crestリレストレム178272321226
詳細

Betting spotlight

Goals expected in Liverpool games thanks to leaky defence and potent attack
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