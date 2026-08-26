Lecce appeal to FIFA as AWOL winger Banda refuses to return for pre-season

Lecce have turned to FIFA to take legal action against Lameck Banda after the Zambian international failed to report for pre-season training four weeks ago. Despite remaining under contract in Serie A until June 2027, the winger has cut off all communication with the club as reports link him with an unapproved move to Libyan side Al Swehli SC.