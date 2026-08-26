Serie A outfit Lecce have initiated extensive legal proceedings against winger Lameck Banda and Libyan side Al Swehly following his controversial departure. President Saverio Sticchi Damiani has moved aggressively across three distinct legal fronts, citing an illegitimate contract termination and blatant image-rights infringement by the buyer.
Lecce have turned to FIFA to take legal action against Lameck Banda after the Zambian international failed to report for pre-season training four weeks ago. Despite remaining under contract in Serie A until June 2027, the winger has cut off all communication with the club as reports link him with an unapproved move to Libyan side Al Swehli SC.