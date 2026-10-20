Relebohile Mofokeng has seen his stock rise at a meteoric rate following his high-profile move from Orlando Pirates to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. The South African sensation is already proving to be one of the most shrewd acquisitions in the Belgian top flight this season.
Relebohile Mofokeng is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in European football after a sensational start to life with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The South African attacker has wasted no time making an impact in Belgium, drawing significant interest from several heavyweight clubs across the continent.
Relebohile Mofokeng is rapidly becoming the name on every South African football fan's lips following a series of standout performances for both club and country. The 21-year-old playmaker has successfully translated his impressive European form into match-winning displays for Bafana Bafana during the recent 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Both players have been speaking to the media this week and revealing they share a brotherly bond that goes beyond football. And, according to columnist Lerato Mkhondo, it is exactly the football bromance we all needed to know about.
Relebohile Mofokeng has offered a glowing endorsement of Orlando Pirates' rising star Mpho Padime, suggesting the teenager possesses the raw ability to eclipse his own achievements at the Soweto club. The Union Saint-Gilloise forward recently spoke about the conversation he had with the youngster regarding the iconic No.38 jersey.
Pompey boss has opened up about the South African international’s departure from Fratton Park, admitting to feeling "gutted" that the midfielder’s stint in England did not go according to plan. The 27-year-old recently brought his time on the South Coast to an end, opting for a fresh start in Belgium after struggling to secure a regular starting berth in the Championship.