ウィンボーンタウン 概要

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Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Chelsea monitoring Mofokeng - report

Relebohile Mofokeng is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in European football after a sensational start to life with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The South African attacker has wasted no time making an impact in Belgium, drawing significant interest from several heavyweight clubs across the continent.

ChelseaR. Mofokeng
Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana Bafana

Mofokeng's youth coach says we can 'hope for more from him'

Relebohile Mofokeng is rapidly becoming the name on every South African football fan's lips following a series of standout performances for both club and country. The 21-year-old playmaker has successfully translated his impressive European form into match-winning displays for Bafana Bafana during the recent 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South AfricaR. Mofokeng
Luke Le Roux, Portsmouth

Mousinho regrets Bafana's Le Roux exit

Pompey boss has opened up about the South African international’s departure from Fratton Park, admitting to feeling "gutted" that the midfielder’s stint in England did not go according to plan. The 27-year-old recently brought his time on the South Coast to an end, opting for a fresh start in Belgium after struggling to secure a regular starting berth in the Championship.

PortsmouthL. Le Roux
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October 2026
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