Le tirage au sort de la phase de ligue de la Ligue des champions 2026/27 a été effectué jeudi soir au Grimaldi Forum de Monaco. Il a accouché de plusieurs affiches de tout premier plan, dont Paris Saint-Germain - FC Barcelone, Arsenal - Real Madrid et Manchester United - Bayern Munich.
La première journée de la phase de ligue se jouera les 8, 9 et 10 septembre. Les équipes classées de la 1re à la 8e place se qualifieront directement pour les huitièmes de finale, tandis qu’un tour intermédiaire attendra d’abord celles classées de la 9e à la 24e place.
Les équipes classées de la 25e à la 36e place seront éliminées en Ligue des champions et en Europe, car elles ne seront plus non plus reversées en Ligue Europa.
Le Shakhtar Donetsk disputera son match à domicile à Stamford Bridge, le stade de Chelsea. La finale se jouera le 5 juin 2027 au Riyadh Air Metropolitano de l’Atlético de Madrid.
Tirage des équipes du chapeau 1
Paris Saint-Germain : FC Barcelone (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), Como (ext.).
Bayern Munich : Arsenal (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).
Real Madrid : Inter (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), PSV (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).
Liverpool : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), LASK (ext.).
Inter : Liverpool (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).
Manchester City : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Napoli (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).
Arsenal : Real Madrid (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Napoli (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).
FC Barcelone : Manchester City (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Como (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).
Atlético de Madrid : Bayern Munich (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), PSV (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).
Tirage des équipes du chapeau 2
Borussia Dortmund : Inter (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).
AS Roma : Real Madrid (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).
Sporting Portugal : FC Barcelone (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).
Aston Villa : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).
FC Porto : Manchester City (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), PSV (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), Napoli (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), LASK (ext.).
Manchester United : Bayern Munich (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Como (ext.).
Club Bruges : Liverpool (dom.), Inter (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), PSV (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Napoli (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).
Real Betis : Arsenal (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), Como (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).
PSV : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).
Tirage des équipes du chapeau 3
Feyenoord : Inter (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Como (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).
Lille OSC : Bayern Munich (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).
FK Bodø/Glimt : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Napoli (ext.), LASK (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).
Napoli : Arsenal (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).
RB Leipzig : Manchester City (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), PSV (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), Como (ext.).
Villarreal : Paris SG (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Napoli (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).
Fenerbahçe : Liverpool (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), LASK (ext.).
Shakhtar Donetsk : Real Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), PSV (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).
Galatasaray : FC Barcelone (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).
Tirage des équipes du chapeau 4
Slavia Prague : Arsenal (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.)
Slovan Bratislava : Inter (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), LASK (ext.).
VfB Stuttgart : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), PSV (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Viking (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).
AEK Athènes : Real Madrid (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), Como (ext.).
LASK Linz : Liverpool (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.) AEK Athènes (ext.).
Como : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).
RC Lens : Manchester City (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), Como (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).
Viking FK : Bayern Munich (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), PSV (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Napoli (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).
Sabah FK : FC Barcelone (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Man United (ext.), Napoli (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).