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Le tirage au sort complet de la Ligue des champions : des affiches spectaculaires à venir

Ligue des Champions

Le tirage au sort de la phase de ligue de la Ligue des champions 2026-2027 a été effectué jeudi soir au Grimaldi Forum de Monaco. Il a accouché de plusieurs affiches de tout premier plan, dont Paris Saint-Germain - FC Barcelone, Arsenal - Real Madrid et Manchester United - Bayern Munich.

La première journée de la phase de ligue se disputera les 8, 9 et 10 septembre. Les équipes classées de la 1re à la 8e place se qualifieront directement pour les huitièmes de finale, tandis qu’un tour intermédiaire attendra celles classées de la 9e à la 24e place.

Les équipes classées de la 25e à la 36e place seront éliminées de la Ligue des champions et des compétitions européennes, car elles ne seront plus non plus reversées en Ligue Europa.

Le Shakhtar Donetsk jouera son match à domicile à Stamford Bridge, le stade de Chelsea. La finale se jouera le 5 juin 2027 au Riyadh Air Metropolitano de l’Atlético de Madrid.


Tirage des équipes du chapeau 1

Paris Saint-Germain : FC Barcelone (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), Côme (ext.).

Bayern Munich : Arsenal (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).

Real Madrid : Inter (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), PSV (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).

Liverpool : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), LASK (ext.).

Inter : Liverpool (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).

Manchester City : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Naples (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).

Arsenal : Real Madrid (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Naples (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).

FC Barcelone : Manchester City (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Côme (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).

Atlético de Madrid : Bayern Munich (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), PSV (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).


Tirage des équipes du chapeau 2

Borussia Dortmund : Inter (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).

AS Roma : Real Madrid (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).

Sporting Portugal : FC Barcelone (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).

Aston Villa : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).

FC Porto : Manchester City (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), PSV (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), Naples (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), LASK (ext.).

Manchester United : Bayern Munich (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Côme (ext.).

Club Bruges : Liverpool (dom.), Inter (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), PSV (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Naples (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).

Real Betis : Arsenal (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), Côme (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).

PSV : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).


Tirage des équipes du chapeau 3

Feyenoord : Inter (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Côme (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).

Lille OSC : Bayern Munich (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).

FK Bodø/Glimt : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Naples (ext.), LASK (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).

Naples : Arsenal (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Viking FK (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.).

RB Leipzig : Manchester City (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), PSV (dom.), Manchester United (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), Côme (ext.).

Villarreal : Paris SG (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Naples (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).

Fenerbahçe : Liverpool (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), LASK (ext.).

Shakhtar Donetsk : Real Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), PSV (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).

Galatasaray : FC Barcelone (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), AEK Athènes (ext.).


Tirage des équipes du chapeau 4

Slavia Prague : Arsenal (dom.), Bayern Munich (ext.), Aston Villa (dom.), FC Porto (ext.), Villarreal (dom.), Fenerbahçe (ext.), RC Lens (dom.), Sabah FK (ext.)

Slovan Bratislava : Inter (dom.), Paris SG (ext.), Real Betis (dom.), AS Roma (ext.), Shakhtar Donetsk (dom.), Lille OSC (ext.), VfB Stuttgart (dom.), LASK (ext.).

VfB Stuttgart : Atlético de Madrid (dom.), Inter (ext.), Club Bruges (dom.), PSV (ext.), Lille OSC (dom.), Galatasaray (ext.), Viking (dom.), Slovan Bratislava (ext.).

AEK Athènes : Real Madrid (dom.), Manchester City (ext.), AS Roma (dom.), Borussia Dortmund (ext.), Galatasaray (dom.), Shakhtar Donetsk (ext.), LASK (dom.), Côme (ext.).

LASK Linz : Liverpool (dom.), Real Madrid (ext.), FC Porto (dom.), Sporting Portugal (ext.), Fenerbahçe (dom.), FK Bodø/Glimt (ext.), Slovan Bratislava (dom.) AEK Athènes (ext.).

Côme : Paris SG (dom.), FC Barcelone (ext.), Manchester United (dom.), Real Betis (ext.), RB Leipzig (dom.), Feyenoord (ext.), AEK Athènes (dom.), RC Lens (ext.).

RC Lens : Manchester City (dom.), Liverpool (ext.), Sporting Portugal (dom.), Club Bruges (ext.), FK Bodø/Glimt (dom.), RB Leipzig (ext.), Côme (dom.), Slavia Prague (ext.).

Viking FK : Bayern Munich (dom.), Atlético de Madrid (ext.), PSV (dom.), Aston Villa (ext.), Feyenoord (dom.), Naples (ext.), Sabah FK (dom.), VfB Stuttgart (ext.).

Sabah FK : FC Barcelone (dom.), Arsenal (ext.), Borussia Dortmund (dom.), Man United (ext.), Naples (dom.), Villarreal (ext.), Slavia Prague (dom.), Viking FK (ext.).



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