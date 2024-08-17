How to watch and listen today's Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Titans versus Seahawks NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fresh off a victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans are ready for their week 2 NFL pre-season matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

The Seahawks walked away from Los Angeles with a 16-3 win, largely thanks to their strong pass defense. New head coach Mike Macdonald was brought in to deliver results like this, and last weekend marked a promising start in reshaping a defense that allowed the third-most points in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Titans are focusing on evaluating their fringe players as they work to finalize their 53-man roster. With the preseason hitting its midpoint, this game is especially crucial for those fighting to secure a spot on the team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Nashville or Seattle, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WKRN (ABC/2 - Nashville)

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst)

(play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) KING (NBC/5 - Seattle)

Broadcasters: Kate Scott (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (color analyst), Michael Bennett (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Titans vs Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 830 (NE), 229 (CAR) | Away: 828 (NE), 385 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Titans vs Seahawks team news

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans started their offensive first-stringers in their opening preseason game, and it paid off. They looked sharp against San Francisco, scoring on both drives and taking an early 14-7 lead, which ultimately led to a 17-13 victory.

In his first preseason appearance, Will Levis was impressive, completing 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards while capping off the opening drive with a rushing touchdown.

Now, facing another team's starters, it will be intriguing to see how Levis, Tony Pollard, and Calvin Ridley perform. Even if DeAndre Hopkins sits out, Tennessee's wide receivers will face a tough challenge against Seattle's secondary, making for an exciting matchup.

Jamal Adams, Caleb Farley, Luke Gifford, Tre'Shaun Harrison and DeAndre Hopkins are all questionable for this game.

Seattle Seahawks team news

Zach Charbonnet, Noah Fant and Tyler Lockett are questionable, while Abraham Lucas, Jerrick Reed II and Cameron Young have all been ruled out.

Offensively, last week was less than stellar. Competing for the backup quarterback role, Sam Howell showed glimpses of strong play but also had some lackluster moments.

To solidify his case as Geno Smith's primary backup over PJ Walker, Howell will need to deliver a more consistent performance. Smith, along with other key starters like DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III, is expected to get some playing time this week.

