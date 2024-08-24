How to watch and listen today's Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Texans versus Rams NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans are set to clash in Week 3 of the NFL preseason on Saturday at NRG Stadium.

The Texans have secured back-to-back preseason victories, including a dominant performance against the New York Giants last week, where the starters took the field and delivered strong performances.

With the regular season rapidly approaching, the Texans have one final chance to showcase their abilities in the preseason as they host the Los Angeles Rams, who will be traveling to Houston for this contest.

The Rams, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 in the preseason by winning the battle of LA, taking out the Chargers by a final score of 13-9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Houston Texans will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Rams on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel/streaming: NFL+

if you are in the Green Bay or Baltimore, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KABC (ABC/7 - Los Angeles)| Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Mina Kimes (color analyst), Andrew Whitworth (sideline reporter)

KTRK (ABC/13 - Houston) | Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), N.D. Kalu (color analyst), John Harris (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texans vs Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 812 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 818 (NE), 383 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texans vs Rams team news

Houston Texans team news

The Texans have been strong to start the preseason, securing victories in their last two games.

Quarterback Tim Boyle passed for 94 yards, completing 10 of 15 attempts, while fellow QB C.J. Stroud threw for 88 yards on 7/10 passing attempts. Veteran QB Case Keenum added 73 passing yards and a touchdown in the win. Running back J.J. Taylor led the Texans' rushing game with 36 yards, followed by Cam Akers with 29 rushing yards. Wide receiver John Metchie III was Houston's standout receiver with 6 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Jawhar Jordan added four grabs for 42 yards, and tight end Dalton Schultz contributed three receptions for 39 yards. On defense, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and linebacker Max Tooley recorded a team-high five total tackles, including four solo stops. Safety Jalen Pitre and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. each had an interception, with Pitre scoring a pick-six.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams' defense has impressed so far during the NFL preseason and although the offense hasn’t been good they have impressed.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for 213 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 31 attempts. Running back Zach Evans led the Rams' rushing attack with 62 yards on 16 carries, while Boston Scott contributed 55 rushing yards on 10 carries. At receiver, Jordan Whittington topped the Rams' receiving stats with five catches for 52 yards. Wide receiver JJ Laap added two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Xavier Smith also had five catches for 45 yards.

On defense, linebacker Omar Speights led the Rams with 8 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, while defensive back Jaylen McCollough recorded an interception.

More NFL news and coverage