How to watch and listen today's Houston Texans vs New York Giants 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Texans versus Giants NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Week two of the NFL preseason continues with an interconference showdown in the Lone Star State. The New York Giants are hitting the road to face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants began their preseason with a 14-3 victory over Detroit at home last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Houston bounced back from their weather-shortened Hall of Fame Game loss to Chicago by defeating Pittsburgh 20-12 on the road last Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Houston Texans vs New York Giants NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Houston Texans will take on the New York Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Houston or New York, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WNYW (FOX/5 - New York)

Broadcasters: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (color analyst), Phil Simms (sideline reporter)

KTRK (ABC/13 - Houston)

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), N.D. Kalu (color analyst), John Harris (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texans vs Giants

Local radio:

New York Giants: WFAN 101.9FM, WADO 1280 AM (Presentado por Ford)

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 812 (NE), 226 (CAR) | Away: 823 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texans vs Giants team news

Houston Texans team news

While other teams just kicked off their NFL preseason last weekend, the Houston Texans feel like they've already been in preseason mode for a couple of weeks. Houston had the advantage of playing an additional exhibition game when they faced the Chicago Bears in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on August 1.

Although the star players didn’t participate in that matchup, fans got a chance to see many of the key players in action during their second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.

C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell continued their strong connection from 2023, linking up for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The backups, in particular DT Mario Edwards Jr, TE Cade Stover and WR Robert Woods, also had a good showing, contributing 13 of the Texans' 20 points. This included a four-yard touchdown run by Dare Ogunbowale.

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones is set to start at quarterback for the Giants. He didn't feature in the preseason opener, but he's expected to get some playing time here after being cleared following ACL surgery last November.

With Drew Lock sidelined for this game due to a hip injury suffered against the Lions, Tommy DeVito will step into the backup quarterback spot. Head coach Brian Daboll has confirmed that the team won't be bringing in another quarterback, so tight end Tyrie Jackson will serve as the emergency third QB for this game.

Devin Singletary will lead the backfield, though it's uncertain how much action he'll see. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is out with an ankle injury from practice, while Miller (hamstring) has been limited in practice this week, giving Gray a prime chance to make an impact.

Malik Nabers is nursing an ankle injury, which he insists isn't serious and should be ready for Week 1, though he's unlikely to play in this game. With Nabers and Darius Slayton both dealing with injuries, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Allen Robinson II, Miles Boykin, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Ayir Asante will all have opportunities to make plays.

More NFL news and coverage