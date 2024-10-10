Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This week's Thursday Night Football features an NFC West showdown with first place on the line as the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) head to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks (3-2).

The 49ers, playing without 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, are struggling to maintain their grip on the NFC after losing two of their last three games, both to teams with losing records. Two weeks ago, San Francisco was stunned by a late comeback from the Los Angeles Rams, dropping them to 1-2. After bouncing back with a home win against New England, they suffered another upset, this time to the Arizona Cardinals, losing 24-23.

San Francisco led 23-10 at halftime but were held scoreless in the second half as the Cardinals surged back to secure the victory. The 49ers are now 0-2 within the division, after losing just two divisional games in the last two seasons, both of which ended in NFC West titles.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks return home on a short week, eager to snap a two-game skid. The Seahawks began the season strong, winning their first three games, but fell 42-29 to the Detroit Lions on the road. Last week, they followed that with a disappointing 29-20 loss to the visiting New York Giants. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but the Seahawks were outscored 19-10 in the second half. The contest was decided when Jason Myers had his game-tying field goal blocked and returned for a 60-yard touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Week 6 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Dallas market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX (KDFW) affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 828 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

On the other side, Geno Smith completed 28-of-40 passes for 284 yards in the Seahawks' last game and added 72 rushing yards, though he was sacked seven times. In total, the Seahawks put up 333 yards of offense but were forced to pass heavily, running the ball just 11 times as they played from behind. Defensively, Seattle struggled, allowing the Giants to gain 420 total yards despite missing their starting running back, Devin Singletary, and top receiver, Malik Nabers. The Seahawks defense allowed the Giants to convert 7-of-16 third downs.

So far this season, Smith has thrown for 1,466 yards, averaging 293.2 yards per game, with an impressive 71.9% completion rate. He’s accounted for five passing touchdowns but has also thrown four interceptions across five games. On the ground, Smith has added 146 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Zach Charbonnet has contributed 167 rushing yards, averaging 33.4 yards per game, and has found the end zone three times over the course of five games.

The Seahawks will aim to snap their losing streak against their division rivals, the 49ers. Offensively, Seattle ranks 7th in the NFL, with their ground game also ranked 7th, and their passing attack sitting at 15th. In the red zone, the Seahawks are 10th in the league for converting opportunities into touchdowns.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Reed Free Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed U. Nwosu Linebacker Out Thigh J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hall Linebacker Questionable Foot G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle J. Love Free Safety Questionable Hamstring R. Woolen Cornerback Questionable Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers offense managed only one touchdown drive, with their other score coming from a blocked punt. Quarterback Brock Purdy went 18-of-33 for 229 yards and one touchdown but also threw an interception. In total, the 49ers accumulated 384 yards of offense. On the defensive side, the Niners gave up 358 yards, including 169 rushing yards. They recorded just one sack and four tackles for loss throughout the game.

As they head into Seattle, the 49ers are looking for their first divisional win of the season and a chance to even their record at 3-3. Currently, the Niners rank second in the NFL in total offense. Despite missing Christian McCaffrey, they are 12th in rushing and lead the league in passing yards. However, they have struggled in the red zone, converting just 29th of their chances into touchdowns, which highlights the impact of McCaffrey's absence. Defensively, the 49ers sit 10th in the NFL in total defense.

49ers Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically unable to perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Out Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles F. Warner Linebacker Questionable Ankle A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed M. Turner Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Ribs G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Ribs C. Ward Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Conley Wide Receiver Questionable Oblique D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Questionable Calf J. Brown Safety Questionable Ankle J. Moody Kicker Out Ankle

More NFL news and coverage