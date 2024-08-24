How to watch and listen today's Seattle Seahawks vs Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Seahawks vs Browns NFL preseason game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the NFL preseason winds down, an interconference clash takes place in the Emerald City. The Cleveland Browns journey across the country to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Cleveland has struggled to find their rhythm this preseason, coming off a lackluster performance in a defeat against the Vikings. Winless in their first two preseason games, the Browns aim to end their exhibition run on a high note in this matchup.

Seattle put up a fight but narrowly missed out on victory against the Titans in their last outing. Now sitting at 1-1 for the preseason, the Seahawks are eager to secure a win before the regular season kicks off next month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Seattle Seahawks vs Cleveland Browns NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Cleveland Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seahawks vs Browns on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Seattle and Cleveland areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)| Broadcasters: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color analyst)

KING (NBC/5 - Seattle)| Broadcasters: Kate Scott (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (color analyst), Michael Bennett (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seahawks vs Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 828 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 807 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seahawks vs Browns team news

Seattle Seahawks team news

Geno Smith is set to be the starting quarterback when the regular season kicks off on September 8, but it's uncertain if first-year coach Mike MacDonald will give him any playing time in this game. Sam Howell has shown promise in the preseason and could challenge Smith if he struggles early in the season. PJ Walker holds the third spot on the quarterback depth chart.

In the running game, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are the primary backs, but we might see more of Kenny McIntosh, Kobe Lewis, and George Holani as they work to secure their positions on the roster.

With Tyler Lockett dealing with a leg injury, Dareke Young has stepped into a starting role alongside DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Players like Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge, Easop Winston Jr., Cody White, and Laviska Shenault Jr. are all vying for attention as they aim to secure a place on the team.

Cleveland Browns team news

After sitting their starters for the first two preseason games, the Browns are set to use this Seattle matchup as a key tune-up for the upcoming season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned on Tuesday that the starters "should expect" to get some playing time on Saturday.

Although Stefanski is preparing his starting lineup for action, questions remain about quarterback Deshaun Watson's availability. Watson, who is recovering from last season's shoulder injury, was limited in practice on Wednesday due to arm soreness.

Despite Stefanski downplaying concerns about Watson's condition, stating he isn't "overly worried," he maintained a cautious stance, opting to wait and see whether Watson will make his first appearance on the field since last season this Saturday.

If Watson is unable to play, the Browns would likely turn to Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to share quarterback duties once again. Nick Chubb, still on the mend from a knee injury sustained in week two of last season, has yet to take the field. Additionally, the Browns traded kicker Cade York to the Commanders on Thursday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

