How to watch and listen today's New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Saints vs Titans NFL preseason game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans wrap up their preseason schedule with a clash at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Matching last season's nine wins could prove difficult for the Saints given the improvements across the NFC South Division. Currently, they hold a 1-1 record in the preseason and are expected to showcase a roster full of backups and fringe players in their final preseason game.

A new chapter begins in Tennessee in 2024. Brian Callahan has been hired as the new head coach, tasked with revamping a faltering defense while also reshaping an offense that has moved on from long-time star Derrick Henry. The team is now entrusting the offense to second-year quarterback Will Levis for the entire season.

New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tennessee Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

How to watch Saints vs Titans on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Nashville and New Orleans areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WKRN (ABC/2 - Nashville) | Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst)

WVUE (FOX/8 - New Orleans) | Broadcasters: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), John Stinchcomb (color analyst), Michael Bennett

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Saints vs Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 822 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 830 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Saints vs Titans team news

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints are entering this season after a challenging 2023 and are hopeful for better results with Derek Carr at the helm in his second year with the team. Following a season hampered by injuries and subdued performances, Alvin Kamara will be eager to return to his Pro Bowl-caliber play. The situation with Michael Thomas remains uncertain, but with the rise of Rashid Shaheed, this offense appears prepared to move forward, regardless of Thomas's status. Jake Haener has impressed in his preseason outings, and Carr seems to be locked in within this offense as well.

Tennessee Titans team news

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive end TK McLendon Jr., cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and tight end Josh Whyle are all questionable for the Titans and might be held out of this game.

Tennessee are eager to move forward with Will Levis as the leader of their offense, but their primary focus remains on the ground attack, with Tony Pollard expected to take charge in driving them down the field.

On defense, the Titans appointed Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator in 2024. With 12 years of coaching experience, Wilson is anticipated to implement an aggressive, attack-minded defense. He aims to unleash a fully recovered Harold Landry III off the edge this season. Landry missed the entire 2022 season due to an ACL tear and struggled to regain his explosiveness in 2023. Now fully healthy, he could become a key figure in their defense.

Rookie defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat from Texas is also expected to play a significant role on the defensive line. In the secondary, the crucial piece will be former Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was acquired in a trade this offseason and is expected to provide immediate stability to one side of the field for the Titans.

Don’t expect to see many regulars for the Titans in Sunday’s matchup against the Saints. With the regular season opener just two weeks away, veterans like Landry and Boyd are likely to be rested.

