Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, where Matthew Stafford and the Rams will take on Sam Darnold and the Vikings.

Last Sunday, Los Angeles (2-4) narrowly defeated the Raiders, 20-15, at home, largely benefiting from four turnovers committed by the Silver & Black. Meanwhile, the Vikings (5-1) faced their first setback of the season, losing 31-29 to the Lions. Minnesota started strong, leading 10-0 after the first quarter, but fell behind 28-17. They fought back to claim a 29-28 lead midway through the fourth quarter, only for Jake Bates to kick the game-winning field goal for the Lions with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, October 24, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Dallas market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX (KDFW) affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 818 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

Neville Gallimore, the defensive tackle for LA, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an undisclosed injury, along with fellow defensive tackle Braden Fiske, linebacker Troy Reader, and wide receiver Jordan Whittington.

Matthew Stafford had a rough statistical performance last week against the Raiders, completing 14 of 23 passes for just 154 yards. He currently boasts a completion rate of 66.7%, amassing 1,392 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Tutu Atwell and Whittington have combined for 533 receiving yards on 41 receptions, while Demarcus Robinson has caught 13 passes.

The ground game for the Los Angeles Rams is averaging 100.3 yards per game, with Kyren Williams leading the charge with 436 yards and eight touchdowns. On the defensive side, Los Angeles is allowing an average of 25.7 points and 364.3 yards per game. Quentin Lake is the team leader with 52 tackles, while Kobie Turner has contributed with three sacks, and Jaylen McCollough has recorded three interceptions.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Goodlow Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Questionable Hamstring B. Fiske Defensive Tackle Questionable Back J. Whittington Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder N. Gallimore Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder

Minnesota Vikings team news

Aaron Jones, the Minnesota RB1, is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury for Sunday’s matchup. Additionally, Harrison Phillips, Akayeb Evans, and Blake Cashman are all also marked as questionable with undisclosed injuries.

Sam Darnold had a solid performance against Detroit, completing 22 of 27 passes for 259 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception. He boasts a completion percentage of 66.5%, accumulating 1,370 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor have combined for an impressive 744 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, while Jordan Addison has recorded 12 receptions.

The ground game for the Minnesota Vikings is averaging 119.3 yards per game, with Jones leading the charge, racking up 443 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side, Minnesota is allowing an average of 17.8 points and 340.3 yards per game. Blake Cashman tops the team with 40 tackles, while Pat Jones II has contributed with five sacks, and Kamu Grugier-Hill has added two interceptions.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Hockenson Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Cashman Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Back G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee A. Jones Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Evans Cornerback Questionable Hip H. Phillips Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

