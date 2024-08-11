How to watch and listen today's Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Rams versus Cowboys NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will open up their preseason schedules on Sunday afternoon with a matchup at SoFi Stadium.

As ever, the Cowboys continue to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, with the front office yet again unable to avoid a player contract turmoil (this time with Ceedee Lamb). Anyways, Dallas finished the 2023 season 12-5 and won the NFC East, only to be pumped out in the wild card round as they went down 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in a game where the score flattered the Cowboys.

Los Angeles finished last season 10-7 and earned a wild-card place only to fall 24-23 to the Detroit Lions on the road in the wild-card round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Rams vs Cowboys NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

LA Rams vs Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Rams vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in Dallas or Los Angeles area, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KTVT (CBS/11 - Dallas)

Broadcasters: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Isaiah Stanback (color analyst)

KABC (ABC/7 - Los Angeles)

Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Mina Kimes (color analyst), Andrew Whitworth (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LA Rams vs Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 818 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 808 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LA Rams vs Cowboys team news

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a cautious approach with their starters, as is typical under head coach Sean McVay. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will not participate in the preseason as they prepare for the regular season.

This means that Stetson Bennett will see significant playing time throughout the preseason. With Stafford likely resting, the Rams will turn to their depth chart for quarterback options. Although Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster, he is not expected to play due to his suspension for the first two regular-season games resulting from a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

There is a possibility that Garoppolo could request to play, but it seems unlikely. McVay has expressed his intention to give Bennett extensive opportunities on the field, which is crucial for the young quarterback after he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last September and missed the entire season.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was held out of practice on Friday due to precautionary measures stemming from ankle soreness he experienced after Thursday's joint practice. Given Prescott's critical role in the Cowboys' aspirations this season, it's reasonable to expect that he will not participate in Sunday’s game, which opens the door for plenty of action for Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

Rush, who is second on the depth chart, is likely to take the starting role. He has generally performed well when called upon, boasting a 5-1 record in six starts, with his most recent run being a solid 4-1 as a starter in 2022. While he may not be a standout star, he is certainly capable, especially when supported by a good portion of the team's first-string offense.

The Cowboys are opting to rest several other key players for the preseason opener. Meanwhile, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has yet to report to the team as he continues his holdout.

More NFL news and coverage