How to watch and listen today's Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Raiders versus 49ers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The final week of the NFL preseason continues late Friday night when the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) take on the winless Las Vegas Raiders (0-2).

The 49ers lost their preseason opener in Tennessee, then bounced back by defeating the New Orleans Saints at home.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost both of their opening preseason games and are searching for their first preseason win ahead of the regular season. Their first game was a 24-23 loss in Minnesota. The following week they lost 27-12 at home to Dallas Cowboys.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Date Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas

How to watch Raiders vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Las Vegas or San Francisco, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco) | Broadcasters: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

KVVU (FOX/5 - Las Vegas) | Broadcasters: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst), Matt Millen (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Raiders vs 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 816 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 827 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Raiders vs 49ers team news

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Gardner Minshew has been named the starting quarterback for the season, as confirmed shortly after their second preseason game. Minshew has completed 16 of 33 passes over the two preseason games, amassing 212 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His main competition for the starting role, Aidan O'Connell, has gone 21 of 29 for 172 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The quarterback battle is likely to continue in this upcoming game, with both expected to see significant playing time. Anthony Brown Jr. might also get some snaps, though he's primarily competing for a backup spot on the roster.

In the running back department, Zamir White is currently leading the charge to be the Raiders' starter, having played in both preseason games, totaling 46 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Alexander Mattison, who joined from the Vikings, is also in contention for the top spot and is expected to play in this game.

All of the Raiders' starters have seen action in the preseason except for Davante Adams, who missed some of training camp for the birth of his son and did not dress for the second game. Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are slated to play in this matchup.

San Francisco 49ers team news

Brock Purdy is anticipated to see some playing time this week, though the involvement of his key offensive players remains uncertain. Once Purdy steps out, the 49ers have another seasoned quarterback in Joshua Dobbs ready to take over. Dobbs has accumulated 279 passing yards across the two preseason games but has yet to find the end zone and has thrown one interception. Brandon Allen and Tanner Mordecai are also expected to get some snaps in this game.

It's unlikely that San Francisco's first-round pick, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, will participate, as he continues to recover from a minor shoulder injury. Christian McCaffrey is sidelined with a calf issue, so the 49ers have been rotating their running backs, with Matt Breida likely to get the most carries this time. Last week, the standout receiver was rookie Jacob Cowing from Arizona, who hauled in four catches for 51 yards against the Saints.

More NFL news and coverage