How to watch and listen today's Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Panthers versus Jets NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers meet Saturday in NFL preseason week 2 action at Bank of America Stadium.

In the first weekend of game action, New York emerged as 20-17 winners over Washington last Saturday, while Carolina failed to get their offense going in a 17-3 defeat to the Patriots last Thursday.

Carolina are ready to put a dismal season behind them where they won just two games and is hoping a raft of offseason changes will propel the squad to success. New York, meanwhile, should make the playoffs if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and works his magic. It could be an interesting squad this season if they can avoid major injuries.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Carolina Panthers will take on the New York Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bank Of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Panthers vs Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Carolina or New York, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte)

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (color analyst)

(play-by-play), Anthony Becht (color analyst) WCBS (CBS/2 - New York)

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Steve Smith Sr. (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Panthers vs Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 804 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 824 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Panthers vs Jets team news

Carolina Panthers team news

With Andy Dalton still recovering from a quad injury, Jack Plummer is likely to take the most snaps at quarterback in this matchup. Last week, he led the offense with 11 completions on 21 attempts for 86 yards. Plummer has also been reportedly performing well in practice.

Defensively, the team gave up 16 first downs and 274 total yards last week. However, they've been making strides in practice, including several key interceptions off of Bryce Young. On Wednesday, DT Shy Tuttle picked off a pass, sparking excitement among the defensive unit, while Safety Xavier Woods, set to make his preseason debut, intercepted Young during Tuesday's practice.

TE Tommy Tremble returned to practice this week after missing the first preseason game due to a hamstring injury. WR Xavier Legette (foot) also resumed padded practice earlier this week. OL D.J. Wonnum remains on the PUP list with a quadriceps injury.

New York Jets team news

The New York Jets are primarily focused on staying healthy during the preseason. QB Aaron Rodgers won't be playing in the final two exhibition games. Despite benching their key players, New York's offense still managed to edge out Washington in their first preseason matchup, racking up 292 total yards and 13 first downs.

The Jets' top offensive stars – QB Rodgers, key WR Garrett Wilson, and RB Breece Hall – are expected to sit out again this week. However, one player to watch is WR Irvin Charles, who had a standout performance in practice on Tuesday, connecting with QB Tyrod Taylor for two touchdowns. Although Charles isn’t considered a starting wide receiver, a strong performance this week could help him climb the depth chart, especially since he’ll likely be on the field early with Taylor.

TE Jeremy Ruckert was sidelined from mid-week practice due to a concussion. WR Mike Williams is gradually increasing his activity as he recovers from a knee injury and has been taking part in team drills this week. Meanwhile, WR Garrett Wilson remains absent following his request for a trade from the team.

