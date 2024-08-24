How to watch and listen today's Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Packers versus Ravens NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) aim to wrap up their preseason on a high note as they take on the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field this Saturday afternoon.

After falling to Philadelphia in their preseason opener, the Ravens rebounded with a victory over the Falcons. Known for being one of the strongest preseason teams, Baltimore will look to cap off their exhibition schedule with another win.

Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a blowout loss to the Broncos, following their earlier win over Cleveland. They'll be eager to bounce back and finish the preseason with a winning record when they meet the Ravens on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Packers vs Ravens on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel/streaming: NFL+

if you are in the Green Bay or Baltimore, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WBAL (NBC/11 - Baltimore)| Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst)

WGBA (NBC/26 - Green Bay) | Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), John Kuhn (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Packers vs Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 811 (NE), 227 (CAR) | Away: 802 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Packers vs Ravens team news

Green Bay Packers team news

Spencer Waege, Andre Dillard, Preston Smith, Tyler Davis, and Edgerrin Cooper are all doubtful for this game against the Ravens.

Green Bay’s starters had limited playing time in their first game and did not participate in their second. Their availability for this upcoming game is uncertain, with head coach Matt LaFleur considering various options regarding how many starters will take the field.

QB Michael Pratt completed 10 of 16 passes for 52 yards, while QB Sean Clifford threw for 43 yards and an interception on six of 10 passing. On the ground, RB Emanuel Wilson led the Packers with 41 rushing yards. WR Malik Heath was the top receiver for Green Bay, hauling in three catches for 22 yards. Defensively, LB Ty’Ron Hopper led the team with 11 total tackles, including six solo, and LB Kristian Welch added an interception for the Packers' defense.

Baltimore Ravens team news

Mark Andrews, Arthur Maulet, and Tyler Linderbaum are questionable for this game. In the victory last time out, QB Josh Johnson was flawless, connecting on all 11 of his pass attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown. QB Emory Jones also impressed, throwing for 100 yards and a score on seven of nine passing, while QB Devin Leary contributed with 24 yards on three of five attempts.

On the ground, RB Chris Collier paced the Ravens with 29 rushing yards, and RB John Kelly Jr. chipped in with 21 yards. WR Dayton Wade led the receiving corps with 67 yards and a touchdown, while WR Keith Kirkwood added 37 receiving yards. WR Malik Cunningham, WR Anthony Miller, and WR Qadir Ismail each recorded a team-high three receptions, with RB Owen Wright snagging a six-yard touchdown catch. Defensively, LB Beau Brade topped the team with eight total tackles, and DB Yvandy Rigby made seven solo stops.

