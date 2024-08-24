Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Jets vs Giants NFL preseason game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Jets will complete their preseason slate on Saturday night against city-rivals the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants were thumped 28-10 on the road by the Houston Texans in their second preseason matchup last Saturday, while the Jets downed the Panthers 15-12 on the road in their previous preseason game.

In 2023 NFL season, the Jets finished 7-10 even with the absence of Aaron Rodgers, but they were still out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to 6-11 this past season after making the playoffs in 2022.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen New York Jets vs New York Giants NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The New York Jets will take on the New York Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Jets vs Giants on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the New York area, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WCBS (CBS/2 - New York)| Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jets vs Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 808 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 817 (NE), 88 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jets vs Giants team news

New York Jets team news

Aaron Rodgers is set to be the starting quarterback this season, but the Jets have decided to keep him off the field during preseason games to avoid any risk, especially after his previous season was cut short due to an Achilles injury after just four plays. Tyrod Taylor serves as the backup, though he's also unlikely to play in this game. As a result, most of the snaps will go to UFL MVP Adrian Martinez and rookie Andrew Peasley.

Breece Hall remains the top running back, but like Rodgers, he hasn’t participated in preseason games. Several running backs, including Braelon Allen, Israel Abanikanda, Isaiah Davis, Deon Jackson, and Xazavian Valladay, are competing to secure a spot behind Hall on the depth chart. At the wide receiver position, Garrett Wilson, Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams are expected to be key players, while Malachi Corley, Brandon Smith, Lance McCutcheon, Tyler Harrell, and Jason Brownlee are battling for their place in the lineup.

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones is set to start at quarterback for the Giants. In his recent game against the Texans, he completed 11 of 18 passes for 131 yards, threw two interceptions, and added 12 rushing yards. This game marked his return after recovering from ACL surgery last November. With Drew Lock sidelined due to a hip injury sustained against the Lions, Tommy DeVito steps into the backup quarterback role. Head coach Brian Daboll has stated that the team won’' be bringing in another quarterback, so tight end Tyrie Jackson will serve as the emergency third QB.

Devin Singletary is expected to be the primary running back, though his playing time is uncertain. Tyrone Tracy Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Texans game, while Dante Miller has been limited in practice due to a hamstring issue. This opens the door for Eric Gray to make a significant impact.

In the receiving corps, Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton have solidified their starting spots. Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Allen Robinson II, Miles Boykin, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Ayir Asante will compete for positions on the depth chart behind Slayton, Nabers, and Wan'Dale Robinson.

