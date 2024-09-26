New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 4 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) are set to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season with a trip to New York, where they will face off against the division-rival New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

After three weeks of play, the expectations surrounding both teams have been completely flipped on their heads.

The Giants are fresh off their first victory of the season, having defeated the same Cleveland Browns squad that handed the Cowboys their only win.

While both teams showcased their strengths in their respective victories over the Browns, they have also struggled significantly in their losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, September 26, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Dallas market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX (KDFW) affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 823 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

New York Giants team news

The New York defense put immense pressure on Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson in their last outing, notching a season-high eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Both Azeez Ojulari and Elijah Chatman recorded a sack along with a fumble recovery in that victory. Through three games, the Giants' defense has surrendered an average of 21.3 points and 318 yards per game.

On the offensive side, New York displayed some promising signs in the first half of last week’s contest. If they can manage to maintain that momentum for an entire game, it could spell success for the team. They amassed 340 yards in their win and have averaged 294.7 yards per game this season, placing them 22nd in the league. Malik Nabers continues to shine, racking up eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns during the win. The rookie wide receiver now has 23 receptions and made history by becoming the first player in NFL history to have at least 20 receptions and three touchdowns in his first three career games.

Daniel Jones has completed 62 of 104 passes for 600 yards, tallying four touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked eight times this season. On the injury front, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (calf) and Dru Phillips (calf) were absent from practice on Monday. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot), cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Micah McFadden (back), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) were all limited participants, so keep an eye on their statuses as kickoff approaches.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed M. McFadden Linebacker Questionable Back R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Cota Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed N. McCloud Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Slayton Wide Receiver Questionable Thumb S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist D. Phillips Cornerback Questionable Calf A. Jackson Cornerback Questionable Calf D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot L. Cager Tight End Out Undisclosed J. Riley Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dak Prescott has completed 74 of 122 passes this season, amassing 851 yards along with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has faced nine sacks, resulting in a loss of 48 yards, while also contributing 22 rushing yards and a touchdown. Cooper Rush has thrown three passes, completing one for six yards but has also recorded an interception.

In the ground game, Rico Dowdle has carried the ball 23 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott has logged 19 carries for 62 yards and another score. CeeDee Lamb has added three carries for 35 yards, and Deuce Vaughn has seven carries for 20 yards.

In the receiving department, Lamb leads the squad with 13 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown. Other notable contributors include Brandin Cooks with eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, Jalen Tolbert with 10 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Jake Ferguson with nine grabs for 110 yards. Kicker Brandon Aubrey is perfect so far, converting all five extra point attempts and hitting all 10 field goal attempts, with a long of 65 yards this season.

As the week begins, Dallas has a limited injury report. Defensive backs Markquese Bell (ankle) and Caelen Carson (shoulder) did not participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday, while defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Bell Safety Questionable Ankle C. Carson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Questionable Shoulder

