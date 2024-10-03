Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two contenders vying for NFC South supremacy will go head-to-head as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in a thrilling Thursday Night Football showdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned heads with a commanding 31-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, securing their spot at the top of the NFC South. Baker Mayfield continues to hush the doubters, as the Bucs' momentum keeps building.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons pulled off a dramatic 26-24 comeback against the New Orleans Saints, fueled by another clutch game-winning drive from Kirk Cousins and an ice-cold kick by Younghoe Koo. However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Falcons – their offense has struggled to find rhythm, which is surprising given the abundance of talent on the roster and the recent addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, October 3, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Dallas market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX (KDFW) affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 801 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves ranked 18th in the league for passing offense, averaging just 206 yards per game. Remarkably, both of their victories have come courtesy of fourth-quarter comebacks, as their offense tends to stall for the majority of the match.

Leading the charge for Atlanta is veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is still finding his footing after returning from injury. In four appearances, he has completed 77 of 119 passes (64.7%) for 864 yards and four touchdowns, but he has also thrown four interceptions.

Contributing to the offensive efforts is running back Bijan Robinson, who is struggling to hit his stride. This season, the second-year back has rushed 55 times for 224 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also has 15 receptions for 135 yards (9.0 yards per catch), with a long reception of 26 yards.

However, it’s the Falcons’ defense that has been their saving grace, showcasing what many consider to be the strongest secondary in the league, anchored by the stellar safety duo of Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Pruitt Tight End Questionable Knee D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle K. McGary Tackle Questionable Knee B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Hamstring C. Patterson Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Questionable Knee R. McCloud Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He boasts an impressive completion rate of 70.5%, having connected on 91 of 129 passes for a total of 984 yards and eight touchdowns. With only two interceptions to his name, he holds a solid quarterback rating of 106.9. Additionally, he has rushed for two touchdowns as well. In last Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayfield delivered a standout performance, completing 30 of 47 attempts for 347 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, running back Bucky Irving has been instrumental in leading the ground game. He has carried the ball 35 times for 203 yards, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry, along with one touchdown. Notably, he has produced two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long run of 32 yards. In the win against the Eagles, he rushed 10 times for 49 yards and found the end zone once.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. McMillan Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Palmer Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Hall Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot E. Brown Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ribs A. Winfield Safety Questionable Foot L. Goedeke Tackle Questionable Concussion V. Vea Nose Tackle Questionable Knee W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Evans Wide Receiver Questionable Knee G. Barton Center Questionable Ankle T. Wirfs Tackle Questionable Knee K. Kieft Tight End Questionable Ankle G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

