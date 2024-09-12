Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Week 2 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Thursday night will see two long-standing AFC East foes lock horns once again, both coming off Week 1 wins that could have easily been losses. For the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, they’ll consider themselves lucky to have dodged 0-1 starts.

Both squads staged impressive comebacks after falling behind by double digits in the first half. The Bills found themselves in a 17-3 hole against Arizona but flipped the script by finding the end zone on three straight drives, straddling halftime, to seize control.

Miami's escape was even more thrilling. The Dolphins were staring at a 14-0 deficit against Jacksonville early, and trailed 17-7 late in the third quarter. The Jaguars were poised to push the lead to 24-7, but Travis Etienne coughed up the ball into the end zone, where Miami pounced on it. On the very next play, Tua Tagovailoa launched an 80-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, and with just over four minutes left in the fourth, Jason Sanders drilled a 37-yard field goal to tie the game. Sanders then delivered the knockout blow with a walk-off 52-yarder, securing a dramatic 20-17 victory.

Alongside Chicago’s rally from 17-0 down to defeat Tennessee, this marked the first time since 1979 that three teams overcame 14-point deficits in Week 1 to win.

In a game where stakes are high, Miami's Jake Bailey hoisted Jason Sanders in celebration after his game-winner against Jacksonville. Now, as the Bills and Dolphins prepare to clash, the winner will not only stay atop the AFC East but also land a crucial division victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, September 12, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Buffalo market (which does not include Rochester). In Buffalo, the game can be seen on the ABC affiliate, WKBW, channel 7, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 819 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter.

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Guard Liam Eichenberg, running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and defensive back Jalen Ramsey are all listed as questionable for the Dolphins' next showdown.

Miami’s offense roared to life in the second half, while their defense kept the Jaguars off the board, rallying to a 20-17 victory courtesy of Jason Sanders' 52-yard game-winning field goal. Tua Tagovailoa was impressive, throwing for 336 yards and a touchdown, with his highlight being an 80-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, who had a run-in with the law pre-game due to a traffic incident.

The Dolphins will be fueled by a desire for payback when they welcome the Bills on Thursday night. Buffalo handed them two losses last season, ultimately crushing Miami’s hopes of claiming the AFC East title. This year, the core of Miami’s offense remains intact, with the only significant tweak coming at running back. Expect De'Von Achane to see more touches moving forward, while Raheem Mostert, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, will likely take a step back in the pecking order. In Week 1, Mostert managed just two carries for 10 yards.

Defensively, the Dolphins showed marked improvement against the Jags, successfully applying pressure on Trevor Lawrence. If Miami’s defense can maintain that intensity and get after the quarterback consistently, they’ll be a formidable force to contend with.

Miami Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive lineman Physically unable to perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot M. Washington Wide receiver Questionable Quadriceps T. Washington Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Ramsey Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Phillips Linebacker Questionable Achilles L. Eichenberg Offensive lineman Questionable Shoulder R. Mostert Running back Questionable Chest D. Achane Running back Questionable Ankle

Buffalo Bills team news

Cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Dawuane Smooth are listed as doubtful, while running back Ty Johnson and defensive end Javon Solomon remain questionable heading into the Buffalo Bills' clash with the Dolphins.

Josh Allen put on a show in Week 1, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more as he led a thrilling comeback from a 14-point deficit. His six-yard scramble, topped off with a leap into the end zone, sealed a statement win for the reigning AFC East champions, ensuring they’ll arrive in Miami with a 1-0 record.

Allen was sharp, completing 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two scores as he continues adjusting to a mostly revamped wide receiver corps. Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins were on the receiving end of his touchdown throws, while rookie Keon Coleman paced the team with 43 yards. In total, Allen connected with nine different targets. On the ground, James Cook led the rushing attack with 19 carries for 71 yards.

Defensively, the Bills limited Arizona to 270 total yards, including 134 on the ground, and held the Cardinals to just 50% in the red zone (2-for-4). The defense also forced a turnover and tallied four sacks, with Greg Rousseau leading the charge with three sacks and a pair of quarterback pressures. Linebacker Terrel Bernard anchored Buffalo's new-look defense with 11 tackles, signaling a strong start for the unit.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive tackle Physically unable to perform Knee T. Johnson Running back Questionable Knee D. Evans Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Smoot Defensive end Out Toe T. Johnson Cornerback Out Forearm S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck J. Solomon Defensive end Questionable Oblique T. Clayton Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder

