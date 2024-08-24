How to watch and listen today's Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Cowboys versus Chargers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in their final preseason matchup at AT&T Stadium on Saturday evening.

There’s been plenty of talk surrounding the Cowboys, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb receiving a lot of attention due to his contract situation. Despite a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game, the Cowboys showed significant improvement in their recent victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to secure a win this preseason, sitting at 0-2. However, there’s growing excitement within the team and the city as they enter a new chapter under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who returns to the NFL with hopes of restoring the Chargers to their former glory.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Dallas or Los Angeles, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KCBS (CBS/2 - Los Angeles)| Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst)

KTVT (CBS/11 - Dallas) | Broadcasters: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Isaiah Stanback (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cowboys vs Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 808 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 817 (NE), 88 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cowboys vs Chargers team news

Dallas Cowboys team news

CeeDee Lamb has yet to report to Cowboys training camp, a holdout from contract negotiations. Offensive lineman Tyler Guyton left Wednesday's training camp session with a sore knee.

This game may feature star quarterback Dak Prescott as a play-caller. Last year, Prescott took on this responsibility in the preseason finale, and head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't ruled out the possibility of him doing it again this season.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance is coming off an impressive showing in the Cowboys' 27-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In two preseason games, Lance has connected on 40 of 64 passes (62.5%) for 339 yards, ranking second in the NFL behind Stetson Bennett (437 yards). Lance leads all quarterbacks in rushing this preseason, accumulating 78 yards on the ground.

With the loss of defensive end Sam Williams to a season-ending knee injury during training camp, the Cowboys are still searching for a standout replacement. Keep an eye on Marshawn Kneeland and Al-Quadin Muhammad as they vie for the position. A few Cowboys players who may be on the roster bubble include wide receiver Jalen Cropper, cornerback Kemon Hall, and defensive end Viliami Fehoko.

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Jim Harbaugh will be cautious of revealing too much in the final preseason matchup against Dallas and may opt against using his starters for this one. Despite the Chargers' 0-2 record in his first preseason as head coach, Harbaugh knows all too well that preseason results mean little once the regular season kicks off.

In their game against the Rams, quarterback Easton Stick completed 8 of 13 passes for 85 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Luis Perez also saw some action, connecting on 13 of 20 passes for 78 yards, without any touchdowns or interceptions. Simi Fehoko led the team with two receptions for 52 yards. The Chargers will need to figure out how to jumpstart their offense in this game. If the offense continues to falter, it could be another long day in the office for the Chargers.

