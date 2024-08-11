How to watch and listen today's Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Colts versus Broncos NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts open their 2024 NFL preseasons at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

This season marks a fresh chapter for both the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, with Denver aiming to identify their quarterback of the future while Indianapolis seeks a return to playoff contention. Both Sean Payton and Shane Steichen are entering their second seasons as head coaches for their respective teams, bringing experience and a renewed focus to their programs.

Last year's Broncos started sluggish 1-5 but finished at a much more respectable 8-9. Can they build off that momentum and start red-hot off the blocks itself?

Even though quarterback Anthony Richardson was absent for the most of his first season, the Colts had a top-10 scoring offense last season. It led them to a winning 9-8 record in 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Colts vs Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Colts vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Indianapolis or Denver, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KTVD (My20 - Denver)

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (color analyst)

WXIN (FOX/59 - Indiapolis)

Broadcasters: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colts vs Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 813 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 809 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colts vs Broncos team news

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are fortunate to have clarity at the quarterback position, with high expectations for Anthony Richardson, who showed great promise before his injury during his rookie season. Head coach Shane Steichen has confirmed that Richardson and other starters will see action on Sunday, although it will likely be limited to just "a series or two."

The Colts' offensive line appears to be in good shape, and it will be intriguing to see how the offense performs with everyone available except for injured wide receiver Josh Downs. Once the starters exit, fans can expect to see solid play from Joe Flacco, who joined the team as a free agent after demonstrating his capabilities as a reliable game manager late last season with the Browns.

Denver Broncos

The revamped Denver Broncos will feature Jarrett Stidham leading the offense to start against the Indianapolis Colts, who are anticipated to deploy their first-string defense. Newcomers Zach Wilson and first-round draft selection Bo Nix are also slated to see significant playing time as the Broncos look to evaluate their quarterback depth.

The Broncos will also welcome back wide receiver Tim Patrick, who has been sidelined for the past two seasons due to a serious injury. The team also plans to heavily utilize free-agent acquisition Josh Reynolds, along with receivers Marvin Mims and rookie Troy Franklin, as they aim to bolster their passing attack and provide Stidham, Wilson, and Nix with a diverse array of targets.

More NFL news and coverage