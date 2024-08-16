How to watch and listen today's Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Chiefs versus Lions NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the field for NFL preseason action, once again facing off against a familiar opponent from the early 2023 regular season.

This weekend, the Detroit Lions come to town, the team that handed the reigning Super Bowl champions a loss just under a year ago.

Not much has changed for either team since then—Dan Campbell's squad advanced to the NFC Championship Game, while Andy Reid's crew went on to win Super Bowl LVIII. Both teams enter 2024 with championship aspirations, making even this preseason matchup significant.

This game also offers a chance for redemption after disappointing performances last week. The Lions managed only three points in an 11-point loss to the New York Giants, while the Chiefs were doubled up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 26-13.

With one team set to improve to 1-1 in the preseason and the other remaining winless, this game carries weight as they head into the final stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Chiefs vs Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Kansas City or Detroit, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WJBK (FOX/2 - Detroit)

Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Golden Tate (color analyst)

KSHB (NBC/41 - Kansas City)

Broadcasters: Ari Wolfe (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chiefs vs Lions

Local radio:

WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 815 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 810 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chiefs vs Lions team news

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs are expected to give their starters a few series in this game, as head coach Andy Reid wants to make sure everyone is prepared for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes might see an extra series of action, but if he does, the playcalling will likely remain simple and straightforward. Isaiah Pacheco could also see more time on the field. This game will be crucial for Clyde Edwards-Helaire as well.

When he was drafted a few seasons ago, there were high hopes he would develop into a top-tier running back. However, things haven’t gone as planned. Pacheco has secured the starting running back role, but Edwards-Helaire, currently second on the depth chart, risks slipping further down if his struggles continue.

With Brown sidelined, Xavier Worthy will have an opportunity to step up. This game is a key chance for him to solidify his position as the top option in the receiving corps

Detroit Lions team news

Jared Goff is unlikely to suit up during the preseason, so we shouldn't expect to see him in this game. Instead, Nate Sudfeld and possibly Hendon Hooker will take the reins, with the quarterbacks' room looking to make progress.

In their preseason opener at the Meadowlands, the Lions fell 14-3 to the New York Giants. Sudfeld saw most of the playing time, completing 13 of 24 passes for 96 yards with one interception. Hooker, on the other hand, went 5 for 9 with 36 passing yards and added 34 rushing yards on four carries before leaving the game due to a concussion.

Jahmyr Gibbs is sidelined for the entire preseason with a hamstring injury and won't be available for this game. It's still uncertain whether David Montgomery will see any action. Amon St. Brown and Sam LaPorta might make brief appearances, but if they do play, it will likely be on a very limited snap count, with little chance of them playing more than a quarter. The priority is to have them fully prepared for the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

