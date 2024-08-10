Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Cardinals versus Saints NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Orleans Saints are taking on in a Week 1 NFL Preseason battle against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints are determined to bounce back from another near-miss playoff campaign, having narrowly missed out on the postseason with a respectable 9-8 record last year.

The organization has undergone some key changes in the offseason, most notably parting ways with long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and bringing in Klint Kubiak from the 49ers to revitalize their attack.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to build on the positives from their disappointing 4-13 season and take a step forward in their ongoing rebuild.

Despite their poor record, they were competitive in many of their losses, and they've added a significant influx of young talent through the draft. With their new pieces in place, the Cardinals are poised to surpass their four-win total from the previous year.

Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New Orleans Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Cardinals vs Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Arizona or New Orleans, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WVUE (FOX8 -New Orleans )

Broadcasters: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), John Stinchcomb (color analyst)

KPHO (CBS/5 - Arizona)

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cardinals vs Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 800 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 822 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cardinals vs Saints team news

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are not expected to field many starters during the preseason, meaning we won't see Kyler Murray take the field in this game. However, rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. will be in action, and the excitement surrounding him has been immense; Cardinals fans are eager to see the talented receiver perform.

Regarding Arizona's QB situation, there appears to be another backup battle brewing. Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune will compete for the backup quarterback position throughout the preseason, adding another layer of intrigue to the team's preparations.

New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr remains the starting quarterback for the Saints, but the preseason presents an ideal opportunity for a backup quarterback competition. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler are expected to see playing time in this game, making this battle particularly intriguing, as both young players have shown flashes of brilliance during their college careers.

I anticipate that Chris Olave will be on the field for at least one drive, along with running backs Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara, although their playing time will likely be limited beyond that.

The Saints have also strengthened their defense this offseason by adding Chase Young, but given his injury history, it’s unlikely he will see action in this game. The primary storyline for the Saints will be the competition for the backup quarterback position.

