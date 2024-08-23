How to watch and listen today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Buccaneers versus Dolphins NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams gear up for their final preseason game as the Miami Dolphins (2-0) face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1).

The Dolphins have secured victories in both of their preseason matchups, with both games played at home. They opened with a 20-13 win over the Falcons, followed by a 13-6 triumph against the Commanders.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers split their first two preseason contests, both on the road. Tampa Bay earned a 17-14 win against the Bengals in Cincinnati but suffered a 20-7 defeat in Jacksonville in their second outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL+

if you are in the Tampa Bay or Miami, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami) | Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst)

WFLA (NBC/8 - Tampa) | Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buccaneers vs Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 829 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 819 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buccaneers vs Dolphins team news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to take the field in either preseason game, though head coach Todd Bowles hinted that most, if not all, of the team's starters could see action in their final preseason matchup against Miami. However, Bowles wasn't clear about Mayfield's participation, leaving his status for the game uncertain.

If Mayfield does play, it will likely be in a limited capacity, as Kyle Trask and John Wolford continue to vie for the backup quarterback role.

If the starters do play, it would mark the first preseason appearance for wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as the anticipated starting running back Rachaad White. The Buccaneers are expected to give carries to Sean Tucker, who has accumulated 100 rushing yards this preseason, and rookie Bucky Irving, who has 54 yards over the two games. The top receiver from their second game was Cody Thompson, who tallied 66 yards and a touchdown.

Miami Dolphins team news

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut in the second game against Washington, delivering a flawless performance by completing all five of his passes for 51 yards and a touchdown before being taken out.

While Tagovailoa might take a few more snaps in this upcoming game, his position as Miami's starting quarterback is solidified, leaving the real competition for the backup role. Mike White and Skylar Thompson will handle the remaining snaps. With neither standing out in the preseason so far, both are expected to get their chances in this game to secure the backup spot.

Miami's primary running backs, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, saw action in the second game, though neither managed to rush for more than 10 yards. Chris Brooks leads the team in rushing yards this preseason but is questionable to play as he is in concussion protocol.

Star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have yet to play in a preseason game, and it's unlikely they'll appear in this one either. Instead, Braxton Berrios and Erik Ezukanma, who were both targeted in the Washington game, are among the top receivers likely to see some action.

More NFL news and coverage