How to watch and listen today's Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Browns versus Vikings NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of NFL preseason action.

The aim of the NFL preseason is to get players into shape and stay injury-free. The Vikings are struggling with both, having lost projected quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the entirety of the upcoming NFL season.

The unfortunate turn of events means Darnold will be called into action. The 27-year-old completed 4 of 8 passes for 59 yards (7.4 average) in his preseason debut. He will face off against Cleveland quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston in this game.

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Cleveland Browns Stadium Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Browns vs Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Cleveland or Minnesota, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis)

Broadcasters: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color analyst)

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)

Broadcasters: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market preseason games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Browns vs Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 807 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 820 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Browns vs Vikings team news

Cleveland Browns team news

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out the Browns' second preseason game against the Vikings, just as he did in the first preseason matchup against the Packers. However, Watson will still get valuable practice time during joint sessions with the Vikings, while the game action will be handed over to quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Minnesota Vikings team news

On Wednesday, the Vikings announced that quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season due to surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. During the first day of joint practices, quarterback Sam Darnold took some reps, but head coach Kevin O'Connell does not expect Darnold to participate in Saturday’s preseason game. This leaves opportunities for Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall to see action.

Jordan Addison also got hurt on Wednesday, appearing after practice in a boot and crutches. It would come as no surprise if O'Connell treads on the side of caution this week and leaned much heavier on his fringe guys.

