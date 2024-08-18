How to watch and listen today's Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Broncos versus Packers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Denver Broncos are set to make their home debut on Sunday, hosting the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason matchup. Fans in Broncos Country are eagerly anticipating the first NFL start for quarterback Bo Nix, even though it’s just a preseason game.

The Broncos come into this game with a 1-0 preseason record, having edged out the Indianapolis Colts 34-30 in their opener. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers also hold a 1-0 preseason record after defeating the Cleveland Browns 23-10 last week. The Packers took control early, leading 17-3 at halftime and extending their lead to 23-3 in the third quarter to secure the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Denver Broncos will take on the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver, United States.

Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver

How to watch Broncos vs Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in Denver or Green Bay, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KUSA (NBC/9 - Denver)

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (color analyst)

WGBA (NBC/26 - Green Bay)

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), John Kuhn (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Broncos vs Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 809 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 811 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Broncos vs Packers team news

Denver Broncos team news

In last week’s victory, Bo Nix saw significant playing time, completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his potential. The rookie quarterback had a solid outing, and the Broncos excelled in the running game, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Now, Nix has the reins and the opportunity to secure the starting role. The Broncos are giving him every chance to prove himself, and this is his moment to shine. To claim the starting job, Nix needs to build on his strong performance from last week, consistently finding open receivers and handling pressure effectively. However, he faces a formidable challenge from the Packers' stout defense, which will be a true test of his abilities.

Green Bay Packers team news

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass and was 2 for 2 for 63 yards in the game. Love is going to be the starter for opening day. Emanuel Wilson led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 67 yards in the victory. While we might see Love for a series or two, most of the game time is likely to be taken by Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt. Additionally, it's important to note that the starters might sit out this game due to the joint practice sessions they've been participating in throughout the week.

