How to watch and listen today's Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2024 NFL preseason wraps up on Sunday, with three matchups on the schedule. Among them is an interconference clash at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, as the Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals have started the 2024 preseason with two consecutive losses. They suffered a close 16-14 defeat at home to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, followed by a 21-13 loss on the road against the Indianapolis Colts this past Saturday.

On the other hand, the Denver Broncos have been perfect in their preseason campaign, going 2-0. After edging out the Indianapolis Colts 34-30 in their preseason opener, the Broncos dominated the Green Bay Packers with a 27-2 victory in Week 2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Denver Broncos will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver, Colorado

How to watch Broncos vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst), Jason McCourty (sideline)

Streaming service: Paramount+

If you're a Paramount+ subscriber and a football enthusiast, you're in for a treat: Your subscription grants you access to stream NFL games aired live on CBS throughout the 2024-25 preseason, regular season, and postseason, regardless of the Paramount+ plan you choose.

All Paramount+ plans, including the ad-supported Essentials option at $7.99 per month, the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12.99 per month (which also includes Showtime content), and the legacy Limited Commercials plan (the original ad-supported tier from CBS All Access that evolved into Paramount+), offer NFL game streaming.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Broncos vs Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 809 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 800 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Broncos vs Cardinals team news

Denver Broncos team news

Denver dominated Indianapolis last week, outgaining them 410-283 in total yardage. The Broncos scored three rushing touchdowns, with Bo Nix completing 15 of his 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Zach Wilson also impressed, connecting on 10 of his 13 throws for 117 yards.

Nix continued to build on his performance, hitting eight of his nine passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He added 12 rushing yards on three carries, while Tim Patrick caught four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Denver's defense limited Green Bay to just 168 total yards and won the turnover battle 2-1. After a solid preseason showing, Nix is poised to be the starting quarterback in the regular season, with Wilson and Jarrett Stidham expected to handle most of the action in Game 3.

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals are set to keep Kyler Murray on the sidelines, as he hasn’t played a snap this preseason. Instead, the snaps will be shared between Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder, with Tune likely getting the start. However, both quarterbacks have struggled to ignite the offense, managing just one touchdown pass combined over two games. Arizona's offense has yet to break the 15-point mark in their first two preseason contests.

