How to watch and listen today's Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bengals versus Colts NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to wrap up their 2024 preseason with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

This game follows a rough 27-3 defeat to the Chicago Bears, which came after a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener.

On the other side, the Colts enter the game with a 1-1 preseason record, having suffered a 34-30 loss to the Denver Broncos but bouncing back with a 21-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Notably, while the Colts intend to give their starters some playing time, the Bengals will once again keep their first-team players sidelined for the second consecutive game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts will hit the gridiron in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

Date Thursday, August 22, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Bengals vs Colts on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: WXIN (FOX/59 - Indianapolis) | WXIX (FOX/19 - Cincinnati)

Out-of-market TV channel/ streaming option: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreet (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Bengals vs Colts will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If you don't currently have access to Prime Video, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

To watch the Thursday Night Football games from Week 2 onwards as well as an exclusive Wild Card playoff game, you'll need a subscription to Prime Video. You can get Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership for $15 per month or $139 annually. If you want to sign up for just the football season, that will cost you $75. Or, you can get Prime Video by itself for just $8.99/month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Bengals vs Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 806 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 813 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Bengals vs Colts team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

It's unlikely that we'll see the Cincinnati Bengals' starters take the gridiron, as the team is being cautious with several players returning from injuries. Backup quarterback Jake Browning missed Tuesday's joint practice, making it doubtful that he'll play as he recovers from a rib injury. We can expect the Bengals to stick to a game plan similar to the one used against the Bears last week.

In that game, Logan Woodside played for about two and a half quarters before Rocky Lombardi came in to close the match. The Bengals plan to feature a couple of rookies on the offensive line Thursday, alongside a mix of starters and Jackson Carman, who will serve as a backup to Orlando Brown Jr.

On defense, undrafted linebacker Maema Njongmeta stood out on Saturday against Chicago, racking up seven tackles, including four in the first half while facing the Bears' starting offense. Meanwhile, Kris Jenkins is fighting for a spot on the roster during his first NFL training camp.

Indianapolis Colts team news

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts chose to sit all their starters, saving their action for this game. Head coach Shane Steichen announced that the starters will play roughly a quarter and a half against the Bengals. This approach will give fans a good look at Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco before Sam Ehlinger steps in to finish the game.

The Colts notched three rushing touchdowns in their win over the Arizona Cardinals, utilizing three backup quarterbacks, including Kedon Slovis and Sam Ehlinger. Their defense, largely composed of second-string players, limited Arizona to 232 total yards and allowed only 13 first downs.

On Thursday, we can expect most of the Colts’ first-string 4-3 defense to take the field, anchored by a formidable linebacker trio of EJ Speed, Zaire Franklin, and Segun Olubi. DeForest Buckner is set to take several snaps at nose tackle, while the starting secondary is anticipated to play through at least the first quarter, if not longer.

