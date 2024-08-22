How to watch and listen today's Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bears versus Chiefs NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs host the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday for their final preseason clash ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NFL regular season.

The Bears head to Kansas City following another victory last Saturday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. This marks the Bears' third consecutive win, keeping their preseason record perfect as they approach the final week.

In contrast, the Chiefs suffered their second preseason loss on Saturday, narrowly falling to the Detroit Lions 24-23. With two losses so far, the Chiefs are eager to secure a victory in their final preseason game before the regular season kicks off.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Chicago Bears will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Arrowhead Stadium at GEHA Field in Missouri, United States.

Date Thursday, August 22, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:20pm ET/ 5:20pm PT Venue Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Chicago or Kansas City, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WFLD (FOX/32 - Chicago) | Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (color analyst)

KMCI (38 the Spot - Kansas City) | Broadcasters: Ari Wolfe (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Bears vs Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 815 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 805 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Bears vs Chiefs team news

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears have been impressive on both sides of the ball this preseason, with several players making their mark. On defense, newly acquired linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has been a standout, recording nine tackles, a sack, and an interception across his three games. Another linebacker generating buzz for Chicago is Daniel Hardy who has tallied six tackles and 3.5 sacks in his three preseason appearances.

Offensively, all eyes have been on the first overall draft pick, Caleb Williams. In his initial preseason outings, Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 170 yards and added a rushing touchdown over two games. Last week, he played the entire first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, going 6-for-13 with 75 yards and a rushing touchdown. Notably, the Bears' quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception this preseason.

As the team heads into their final preseason game, Coach Eberflus is expected to rest many of the starters, prioritizing their health for Week 1 after having played just five days earlier.

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Last week, the reigning Super Bowl champions suffered a narrow defeat against the Detroit Lions. Despite the presence of Patrick Mahomes and a few starters, it wasn't enough to secure a win. Mahomes completed eight of 14 passes, accumulating 93 passing yards. Backup quarterback Chris Oladokun performed admirably, completing six of seven passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

In his earlier preseason outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oladokun connected on several passes out of 10 attempts for 85 yards. Given his performance, he seems more likely to secure the backup spot behind Mahomes than Carson Wentz, who managed only 31 yards on 5-of-10 passing in his last preseason game.

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid has announced that he won’t be playing his starters in Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl victory, feel there’s little need for significant improvement and limited room for roster changes. As a result, we might not witness the same level of intensity from the Chiefs as we will from the Bears, where several roster spots are still being contested.

Additionally, the Chiefs will be missing wide receiver Marquise Brown for their season opener on September 5th against the Baltimore Ravens. Brown suffered a dislocated shoulder during a scrimmage in the first week of the NFL preseason, which could sideline him for an extended period.

