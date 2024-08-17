Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bears versus Bengals NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road for their second NFL preseason game, this time taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. This matchup will follow a joint practice session between the two teams on Thursday.

The Bengals dropped a 17-14 decision to Tampa Bay in their opener while the Bears improved to 2-0 in the preseason with a comfortable 33-7 victory at Buffalo.

Last season, Cincinnati's season was lost without Joe Burrow under centre due to a wrist injury. Burrow has returned healthy and looked good in the drive he played last week which resulted in a touchdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Chicago Bears will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Foxborough, NE, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Bears vs Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Chicago or Cincinnati areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WXIX (FOX/19 - Cincinnati)

Broadcasters: Mike Watts (play-by-play), Anthony Muñoz (color analyst)

WFLD (FOX/32 - Chicago)

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Bears vs Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 805 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 806 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Bears vs Bengals team news

Chicago Bears team news

It was only Caleb Williams' first taste of NFL action, so it’s important not to overreact, but he certainly impressed, giving Chicago Bears fans plenty to be excited about. Williams completed 4 of his 7 passes for 95 yards and played a key role in the Bears' commanding 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed, and Brett Rypien also saw playing time. Reed connected on 2 of his 4 passes for 50 yards. On the ground, Ian Wheeler had a standout performance, rushing 5 times for 43 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The Bears’ offense was undeniably impressive, and they’ll need to keep the momentum going in their next game. While it’s uncertain how much Williams will play in this matchup, the Bears will be counting on him to deliver.

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals received some bad news after their first preseason game, as Amarius Mims suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out for several weeks. In that opener, the Bengals fell short, losing 17-14 to the Bucs. Starting QB Joe Burrow saw limited action, playing just one series, with the team relying on their backups for most of the game.

Logan Woodside had a solid performance, completing 8 of 12 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Jake Browning also showed promise, connecting on 10 of 18 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. However, the running game left much to be desired, with Chase Brown leading the rushing attack but managing only 10 yards on 5 carries. To find success, the Bengals will need to strive for more offensive balance.

