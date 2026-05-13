Who Is the Youngest Player in FIFA World Cup History?

FIFA World Cup 2026 is due to kick off in June in North America, Mexico and Canada and will see the best talent from across the world come together to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.

As well as superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the tournament will also feature some of the most exciting young players in the world, with talented teenagers such as Lamine Yamal, Estevao and Yan Diomande all aiming to light up the competition and cement their status as the best wonderkids in the world.

Who is the youngest men's player in FIFA World Cup history?

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The youngest male player in FIFA World Cup history is none other than Norman Whiteside. The Manchester United star was just 17 years and 41 days old when he played for Northern Ireland against Yugoslavia in their first game of the 1982 competition in Spain

Whiteside’s appearance meant he beat the record previously held by Brazil legend Pele and he has since admitted his debut caused chaos.

"When Billy [Bingham] announced his team, the world's media descended on our hotel," he told FIFA’s website. "You remember David Beckham over in LA Galaxy, and there was half a pitch full of cameras? It was similar because I was about to beat Pele's record.

“To do it all as a kid - like speaking to the world's media, which I'd never done before, and I know they get a bit of media training today, but we didn't have any of that. I was there in the hotel and 200 people started asking questions. Everything was brand new to me. Pele sent a little clip [after the match] and it said, ‘Norman, I want to congratulate you and I hope you go on and do what I have done, and win three World Cups!’ I couldn't stop laughing, it's hilarious.”

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It wasn’t the only record he picked up in the game either. Whiteside was booked against Yugoslavia, ensuring he’s also the youngest player ever to pick up a yellow card in a World Cup match. He added: "I was the only one to get booked that game, so I'm the youngest to get booked in a World Cup as well! I was over-enthusiastic, if you want to put it that way.”

Northern Ireland enjoyed an incredible run at the tournament, sending shockwaves across the world with a 1-0 win over Spain on their way to the quarter-finals. A 4-1 defeat to France ultimately ended their dreams, although they did qualify again in 1986.

Whiteside didn’t manage to score at the 1982 World Cup but he did find the back of the net four years later and received a very special gift for his strike.

“They give out ten watches at every tournament for the ten fastest goals,” he explained. "I was the ninth-fastest goalscorer at the Mexico World Cup and I haven’t had it off my arm since that day. It might only be worth 200 pounds but I'm not worried about your Rolexes and all that stuff – I’ve got this.”

Whiteside went on to win trophies with Manchester United, famously scoring a brilliant winner against Everton in the FA Cup final in 1985. However, less than 10 years after his World Cup debut he was forced to retire from football after suffering persistent knee injuries.

Rank Player Age Tournament 1. Norman Whiteside Northern Ireland vs Yugoslavia 17 years, 41 days World Cup 1982 2. Samuel Eto'o Cameroon vs Italy 17 years, 99 days World Cup 1998 3, Femi Opabunmi Nigeria vs England 17 years, 101 days World Cup 2002 4. Saloman Olembe Cameroon vs Austria 17 years, 185 days World Cup 1998 5. Pele Brazil vs USSR 17 years, 235 days World Cup 1958

Who is the youngest women's player in FIFA World Cup history?

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South Korea’s Casey Phair wrote her name into the history books in 2023 when she became the youngest women’s player in FIFA Women's World Cup history. Phair came off the bench during South Korea’s 2-0 defeat to Colombia in Sydney at the tender age of 16 years and 26 days.

The teenager was called up to the World Cup squad after scoring five goals in just two games for the Under-17s. Phair was actually so young at the time of her call up that she was not actually attached to any club and was playing academy football in the United States.

Manager Colin Bell spoke about his decision to hand Phair a history-making debut after the game, telling reporters: "It is difficult for a player to come on at any age at 2-0 down to make an impact. But I wanted to throw her in to give her that experience, and as a signal to everyone in our squad that these kind of players are the future.

“She's deserved to get the chance to play. She has trained really well, as good as anyone else. Casey is the future of this team. We need strong, fast players with physicality. We're still in the competition. We still have chances to progress but we need more intensity. We need that at club level in South Korea, need that type of player. Casey has the speed and power - that's where the rest of the team needs to step up."

South Korea lost their first two group matches against Morocco and Colombia at the World Cup and finished bottom but did salvage some pride by holding Germany to a 1-1 draw that also sent the two-time champions crashing out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Phair turned professional following the tournament and signed a three-year deal NWSL side Angel City, becoming the youngest player in Angel City’s history at the time.