Will Barcelona sign Bastoni? Inter’s manager responds

Inter Milan manager Christian Chivu has cast doubt on the future of his defender Alessandro Bastoni, given the possibility that he may leave the Nerazzurri next summer.

Bastoni is a top target for Barcelona, who are looking to shore up their defence in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite the fact that his contract with Inter runs until 2028.

Numerous media reports have suggested that Barcelona have made an initial bid to Inter Milan for Bastoni, despite the barrage of criticism he is currently facing in Italy.

Bastoni has faced a barrage of criticism in recent days, with many Italian fans holding him responsible for the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Read also: "The post-Bastoni era" sparks optimism for Barcelona in the transfer window

Bastoni was sent off before the end of the first half of the play-off final against Bosnia, who eventually won on penalties after the match ended 1-1.

Regarding Barcelona’s interest in signing Bastoni, Kevo said: “I cannot control his future, nor do I wish to. All I know is that he is very happy at Inter Milan and to be part of this wonderful group.”

He continued, as reported by *Mundo Deportivo*: “He has always given his all, and that’s what matters to me; in fact, as long as he’s here, he’ll give us more than 100 per cent. Whether that’s for two months or two years.”

He added: “What’s more, he’s resilient and knows how to make the right decisions. Whatever he does, the world of football will still have a top-class player. I’d be happy if he stayed, but I’d also be happy if I stayed. That’s the nature of football for a manager.”