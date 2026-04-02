Video: Saudi journalist: Messi is overrated!

A Saudi journalist has sparked controversy after describing Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain of Inter Miami, as a media hype.

Falah Al-Qahtani, a journalist with the Saudi newspaper Okaz, said on the “Hajma” podcast: “After Argentina won the World Cup, I said it and I remain convinced: Messi is overrated.”

He explained: “Messi is overhyped by the media. It’s true that he has talent, but he’s given more credit than he deserves. I mean, if he deserves 100%, some people give him 500%, and that’s illogical.”

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He concluded: “Let’s be logical: it was the penalties that gave Messi and the Argentina national team the World Cup victory, as he was awarded a penalty in every match.”

Messi won the World Cup with the Argentina national team for the first time at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following a victory over France on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after normal and extra time.