Video: Moroccan player sent off in Serie A

Cremonese lost 2–1 at home to Bologna in Matchday 31 of the Serie A season.

Crimonese took the lead with an early goal in the third minute from João Mário, before extending their lead in the 16th minute thanks to Jonathan Ro.

Federico Bonazzola scored Cremonese’s only goal in the 90+1st minute from the penalty spot.

The match was marred by an unfortunate incident in which Cremonese’s Moroccan player Youssef Malh attacked a Bologna player off the ball.

After consulting VAR, the referee showed Malh a red card in the 90+4th minute.



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Bologna’s tally rose to 45 points in eighth place, whilst Cremonese remained on 27 points in 17th place.

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