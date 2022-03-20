USMNT face new World Cup qualifying blow as Aaronson pulls up with injury
The U.S. Men's National Team face a nervous wait on the fitness of Brenden Aaronson after the RB Salzburg star came down with injury on the eve of March's crucial World Cup qualifiers.
Gregg Berhalter's charges play their three final matches this month as they look to seal passage to Qatar.
And they will hope for a rapid recovery from Aaronson after already being shorn of several key starters.
What was said?
"Last-minute change to our starting XI. Brenden Aaronson had to pull out due to knee problems, unfortunately - and Nicolas Capaldo will start instead," Salzburg explained on the club's official Twitter account on Sunday, shortly before kick-off against Wolfsberg.
Salzburg were able to ride out the loss of their midfielder, running out 4-1 winners to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga.
The bigger picture
Aaronson has impressed for the USMNT throughout their qualifying campaign, featuring in all 11 games to date and contributing two goals and an assist to the country's cause.
The U.S. are currently tied with Mexico in second place in the CONCACAF standings, four points behind surprise leaders Canada - while Panama and Costa Rica remain in the running for qualification four and five points back respectively.
To make matters worse, Berhalter will be without Juventus ace Weston McKennie, who is out for the season with a foot injury, and Sergino Dest, a late withdrawal after suffering a hamstring problem with Barca.
Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Gio Reyna is present in the squad, but his fitness is very much in question having missed almost the entire campaign with his own physical issues.