"Unite the world, bring cultures closer" - Amir of Qatar looks forward to welcoming fans for the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is set to be a landmark occasion. Not only will it be the first World Cup to be held in the Middle-East, it will also be the first event of global magnitude to be held in the presence of fans after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, felt that the impact of the World Cup will not be limited to just sporting excellence but also will bring the world together.

Since fans from all over the world can come to Qatar and enjoy the spectacle of the World Cup, the Amir of Qatar feels that cultural barriers will break down.

"This tournament will be the first major sporting event with full attendance following the COVID-19 pandemic. I am happy that we will unite the world and bring people back together," he said at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Monday.

He also added that Qatar are excited to showcase their culture to the world.

"The impact of the World Cup is not limited to fun. It will help to achieve mutual understanding between different cultures and backgrounds. The people of Qatar and the region are excited to share our culture. The Qatar 2022 World Cup is a journey of hard work, determination and tireless effort. I am looking forward to welcoming all of you," he added.

General Secretary of the Supreme Committee of Delivery & Legacy (SC), Hassan Al Thawadi, also spoke about the World Cup venues and facilities in Qatar. He highlighted how the World Cup helped drive development in Qatar.

"From the day we submitted our bid, we recognised the transformative power of sport and the World Cup. We worked to ensure that the World Cup serves as a vehicle for the nation to achieve the goals set out in Qatar National Vision 2030," Al Thawadi said.

"The metro system, new expressways and state-of-the-art communications systems were all part of the development – and the World Cup has helped to accelerate these initiatives.”

Qatar have built eight stadiums for the 2022 World Cup which is set to run from November 21 to December 18. Al Thawadi spoke about how the sustainable practices adopted during the construction of these stadiums will benefit a lot of people.

"Every stadium has a unique story and legacy plan,” said Al Thawadi.

“Lusail Stadium, which will host the final, will host botanical gardens and food security research programmes after the tournament. Another stadium, 974, is set up like a Lego set, utilising shipping containers so it can be disassembled after the tournament. We are currently in discussions with FIFA in relation to a very ambitious goal which could set the standard for how stadiums can be used beyond a tournament.”

He went on to state how the fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup are in for a 'life-changing opportunity'.

"When we hosted the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, we welcomed people from different walks of life. It was a celebration and showcased what football means to us all. It showed we are hospitable and that we open our arms to people. The World Cup will help to break down stereotypes [about the Middle East and Arab world]. Many people will be visiting Qatar for the first time and I think it will be a life-changing opportunity.”