Kylian Mbappe at PSG: The football fairy tale that descended into a farcical soap opera

The forward has finally confirmed that he's leaving Parc des Princes this summer, thus bringing a long overdue end to the drama

Not long after the news first broke that Kylian Mbappe had confirmed his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, Aurelien Tchouameni dropped a social media post featuring nothing but a couple of popcorn emojis. No words were necessary.

The message was as clear as it was concise: Tchouameni can't wait to see what happens next in the football world's longest-running soap opera. The midfielder's excitement is perfectly understandable, of course. Mbappe will soon be joining him at Real Madrid.

It's long been the worst-kept secret in football, of course, inevitable for about six months at this stage, and arguably probable ever since Mbappe first burst onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco. Because the Frenchman has wanted to move to Madrid since he was a kid. His upcoming free transfer is, thus, the realisation of a dream. For PSG, though, it's the end of a nightmare.