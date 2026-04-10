Two Real Madrid players have lashed out at Camavinga

Two Real Madrid players vented their frustration at French teammate Eduardo Camavinga after Girona’s Thomas Lemar scored against Los Blancos during Friday’s Santiago Bernabéu clash in La Liga’s 31st round.

Fede Valverde had put Real Madrid ahead with a powerful strike in the 51st minute, before Lemar equalised for the Catalan side in the same fashion in the 62nd minute.

Read also

A striking statistical contrast... Barcelona’s red cards raise eyebrows in Madrid

Barcelona’s secret talks with Álvarez keep Atlético in the dark.

For the first time... FIFA hints at its stance on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

Lemar’s equaliser was a powerful left-footed strike from inside the box that curled through Camavinga’s legs, leaving the Frenchman unable to block his compatriot’s shot.

As soon as the ball hit the net, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian defender Éder Militão turned on Camavinga, clearly frustrated by his lack of cover.

The match finished 1–1 at the Bernabéu, leaving the Blancos winless in three straight outings after earlier 2–1 losses to Real Mallorca and Bayern Munich.