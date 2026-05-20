How to buy Turkey vs USA tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

The United States Men’s National Team returns to the West Coast for a high-stakes showdown against Turkey in what promises to be a decisive final group match for the tournament co-hosts in the World Cup 2026.

The USMNT, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, is looking to capitalize on home-field advantage and cement its status as a global soccer powerhouse. With the weight of a nation behind them, the Stars and Stripes aim to navigate the group stages with clinical precision.

Meanwhile, Turkey arrives with a squad defined by technical flair and a relentless competitive spirit. Having re-emerged as a formidable force in European football, the Crescent-Stars are more than capable of spoiling the party for the hosts, bringing a passionate traveling support that will make SoFi Stadium feel like a neutral battleground.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Turkey vs USA, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Turkey vs USA at the World Cup 2026?

Turkey World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13 2026 Australia vs Turkey BC Place Stadium, Vancouver Tickets June 19 2026 Turkey vs Paraguay Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 26 2026 Turkey vs USA SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 12 2026 USA vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 19 2025 USA vs Australia Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 26 2026 Turkey vs USA SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

How to buy Turkey vs USA tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Turkey vs USA tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Turkey vs. USA match in Los Angeles, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Los Angeles is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at SoFi Stadium.

Turkey vs USA head-to-head record

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Stadium, known commercially as SoFi Stadium, is a marvel of modern engineering and the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex.

Located in Inglewood, California, it is the first indoor-outdoor stadium of its kind, featuring a sophisticated ETFE canopy that allows natural light to flood the pitch while protecting spectators from the elements. The venue is world-renowned for the Infinity Screen by Samsung, a dual-sided, 360-degree 4K video board that hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 70,000 seats. Despite its expansive footprint, the architectural design features a deep seating bowl that places fans closer to the pitch, creating an electric and intimate atmosphere for the tournament's most high-profile matches.