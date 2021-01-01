Toni Payne grabs assist in Sevilla victory against Valencia

The Nigeria forward was in fantastic form but her effort ensured the visitors claimed an away victory against Jose Bargues' side

Toni Payne contributed one assist as Sevilla secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Valencia in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Estadio Antonio Puchades.

The American-born Nigerian had returned from making her international bow in the Nigeria campaign at the 2021 Turkish Women's Cup in Antalya, where she scored once in three appearances.

The 25-year-old striker was handed her 19th start of the season against Valencia and her contribution helped Cristian Toro's team subdue their hosts to make a return to winning ways.

On the heels of a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, Toro's ladies were aiming to bounce back against Valencia but made a false start as Candela Andujar gave the hosts the lead after just 16 minutes.

Eight minutes from the half time break, the visitors found their way back into the mix when Payne set up Claudia Pina to grab the equaliser.

Sevilla completed their comeback in the contest when Lucia Ramos played Pina through for the lead and her brace just four minutes after the restart as they held on to claim maximum points.

The result keeps Sevilla in the eighth position with 31 points from 21 games and they aim to keep their form against Logrono on March 14.



Payne, who featured for the entirety of the match, has now scored twice and provided three assists in 21 outings for Sevilla this season.