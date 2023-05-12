'Qatar can be even more lucky for us' - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu ahead of 2023 Asian Cup

Hajime Moriyasu considers Qatar a lucky place for Japan as he aims to win the Asian Cup 2023.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japan manager was all praises for the Asian Cup 2023 host country Qatar as he spoke highly of Qatar's commitment towards football and their endeavour to create very good facilities which include stadiums, training sites and hotels.

Moriyasu also believes that Qatar has been a happy hunting ground for the Japanese as they had the Asian Cup in 2011 in Doha and then progressed to the knock stage of the 2022 World Cup as group toppers which had giants like Spain and Germany.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to GOAL, Moriyasu said, "Qatar has been a really good place for us and they have created a good environment in Qatar so they have really great facilities, good stadiums, all the training sites, good hotels and as you said we had a good run during the World Cup so we are trying to do the same for this Asian Cup and try to become champions in this place and make Qatar even more lucky place for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Samurai Blue, who are aiming to win their fifth Asian Cup title this time, are clubbed in Group D alongside Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam. They are currently the top-ranked team (20) in Asia.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN? The Japanese national team will be next seen in action on June 15 when they take on El Salvador in the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup.