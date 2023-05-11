The draw for the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar has taken place. GOAL has all the details you need to know

Qatar will face China in group stage

Japan to take on Iraq and Vietnam

India to face Australia

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the Asian Cup 2023 took place on Thursday at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and AFC president His Excellency Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

Hosts and reigning champions Qatar have been clubbed in Group A alongside China, Lebanon and debutants Tajikistan while four-time winners Japan will face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam in Group D. Saudi Arabia who had shocked the world by beating Argentina in their 2022 World Cup opener are in Group F alongside Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic and Oman.

ASIAN CUP 2023 GROUP-STAGE DRAW IN FULL:

Group A Group B Group C Qatar Australia Iran China Uzbekistan UAE Tajikistan Syria Hong Kong, China Lebanon India Palestine

Group D Group E Group F Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Iraq Jordan Kyrgyz Republic Vietnam Bahrain Oman

THE BIGGER PICTURE: India, who have qualified for the Asian Cup for the second consecutive time are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. The last time Australia and India were in the same group was back in 2011.

WHAT NEXT? The tournament will kick off on January 12 with Qatar playing in the opener and the group stage will run until January 29. The knock-out stage begins with the round of 16 being played between January 31 to February 2. The four quarter-finals will be played on February 4 and 5 and the semi-finals will take place on February 7 and 8. The final will be played on February 10.