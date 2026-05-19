How to buy Panama vs England tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

England concludes its World Cup 2026 Group L campaign against Panama on June 27.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Panama vs England, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is South Africa vs South Korea at the World Cup 2026?

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 23 2025 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 27 2026 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

England World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 England vs Croatia AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets June 23 England vs Ghana Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets June 27 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

How to buy Panama vs England tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Panama vs England tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Panama vs England match in New Jersey, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As New Jersey is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Panama vs England head-to-head record

PAN Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 6 - 1 Panama 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Everything you need to know about the MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is five miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.