Nike drops X2 collaborations with Palace, Virgil Abloh Archives, NOCTA and more

As football fans turn their eyes toward the monumental 2026 World Cup, Nike isn’t just planning to dominate the action on the pitch. They are actively trying to conquer the culture of it.

Enter the Nike X2 Collection, a massive, multi-nation capsule project that sits right at the intersection of high fashion, gritty streetwear, and pure football heritage.

Nike has teamed up with seven federations, seven world-class creative collaborators, and seven grassroots youth organisations to drop a series of reimagined pre-match jerseys, apparel, and lifestyle footwear (including a special collaborator edition of the classic Nike Cryoshot boot.

Nike x Palace

Palace Skateboards has officially taken on the Three Lions-themed collection for England. Inspired by the traditional St. George’s Cross, the collection delivers a slim-fitting, sweat-wicking top featuring prominent co-branding across the chest. It feels deeply nostalgic yet modern—exactly what you want to wear to the pub or the fan zone. The collab works with Football Beyond Borders, a youth organisation using the game to keep kids engaged in education.

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For France, Jacquemus brings the high-fashion runway. Simon Porte Jacquemus has fused French identity with timeless luxury, utilising refined stripe patterns and a tasteful reimagining of the classic French tricolour. It is vintage craftsmanship meant for the pitch, but built for the fashion capitals of the world. Nike and Jacquemus are using this platform to back Sport dans la Ville, which is France’s leading non-profit serving disadvantaged youth through sports programs.

Nike

The United States has received a highly anticipated, deeply emotional delivery from the Virgil Abloh Archive. In a beautiful tribute to the late Off-White founder and his lifelong love for the beautiful game. This capsule channels vintage Americana to playfully reimagine the nostalgic aesthetics of the 1994 World Cup. This massive hometown drop puts its social impact directly behind the Coalitions for Sport Equity, securing better resources for inner-city youth sports.

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Drake’s NOCTA label has taken the reins for Canada, leaning heavily into heritage silhouettes, national symbols, and the country's rising football culture. It’s practical, incredibly slick, and deeply rooted in the identity of Canadian soccer's golden era. This segment of the X2 collection honours Canadian Women & Sport, an organisation dedicated to championing gender equity and creating better opportunities for young girls across the nation to get involved in the game.

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Streetwear pioneers Patta have given the iconic Oranje a vibrant twist. The famous KNVB States Lion is mixed with custom charms that represent the diverse heritages of the Netherlands' team players, celebrating the multicultural strength of modern Dutch football. This partnership supports Favela Street, an organisation dedicated to using street football to empower a new generation of youth.

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Taking the collection into East Asia, the South Korea x PEACEMINUSONE drop stands out as an absolute masterpiece of streetwear subversion. Teaming up with K-pop superstar and global fashion icon G-Dragon, the 'Tigers of Asia' collection bridges the gap between high-performance sportswear and modern Korean workwear aesthetics. This heavy-hitting capsule proudly honours We Meet Up, a community organisation dedicated to creating safe spaces and gathering opportunities for the next generation of Korean youth.

Nike

Although Nigeria won't be at the World Cup, when it comes to pure, unfiltered hype, no federation moves the needle quite like the Super Eagles and the Nigeria x Slawn collaboration is guaranteed to be the wildest drop of the summer. Nike has handed the keys to London-based Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn, known for his chaotic, provocative, graffiti-style aesthetics. This highly sought-after capsule puts its social impact directly behind the Bravehearts Ladies Foundation, supporting their mission to empower and protect young women through sport.

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Within X2, Nike pulled classic Nike boots from the vault to develop collaborator versions of the Cryoshot made for everyday wear. From the Cryoshot Mercurial Vapour R9 x Netherlands x Patta to the Cryoshot Zoom M9 x USA x V.A.A., Nike encased each football boot’s studs in crispy, clear outsoles so that fans can wear their favourite boots on the street.

Shop: Nike X2 collection

For fans looking to secure a piece of football history, the release schedule is tightly locked. The collection rolls out first through the individual collaborators and federations on June 11th, followed by a select drop at Dover Street Market on June 13th.

The wider global release will land on the Nike SNKRS app and select retail locations on June 16th.



