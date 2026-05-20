How to buy Netherlands vs Sweden tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

The Netherlands heads to the Lone Star State for a high-stakes showdown against Sweden in what promises to be a pivotal Group F encounter during the World Cup.

The Dutch side, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, is looking to build on its qualifying dominance and cement its status as a global soccer powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Sweden arrives with a squad defined by a revitalized attacking force and defensive resilience. The Blågult look to turn NRG Stadium into a fortress for this critical European clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Netherlands vs Sweden, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Netherlands vs Sweden match at the World Cup 2026?

Netherlands World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Netherlands vs Japan AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 20 2026 Netherlands vs Sweden NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 26 2026 Tunisia vs Netherlands Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe Tickets June 20 2026 Netherlands vs Sweden NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 26 2026 Japan vs Sweden AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

How to buy Netherlands vs Sweden tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Netherlands vs Sweden tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Netherlands vs Sweden match in Houston, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans looking to catch this major European clash. As two of the continent's powerhouses meet in a pivotal Group F encounter, demand for this weekend's fixture is expected to be high.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $420 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $420 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $2,300+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Houston is a major hub with a massive international community, local demand for such a high-stakes European match is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at NRG Stadium.

Netherlands vs Sweden head-to-head record





When is Netherlands vs Sweden?

The Netherlands vs Sweden match is being held at the NRG Stadium in Houston on June 20.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 72,000 seats. Despite its expansive footprint, the architectural design features high-transparency glazing and open concourses that maintain a sense of intimacy and connection to the field, creating an electric atmosphere for the seven matches it will host, including a high-profile Round of 16 clash.

Located in Houston, Texas, it is the first NFL stadium of its kind to feature a retractable roof, a sophisticated design that allows for both indoor and outdoor events.

The roof is composed of two large translucent fabric panels that can open or close in as little as seven minutes, protecting spectators from the elements while allowing natural light to reach the pitch.The venue is world-renowned for its massive end-zone video boards, which are among the largest in professional sports, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.